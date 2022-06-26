Where Alabama’s current 2023 commits rank according to each recruiting service

We all know that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and in the modern age of NIL, perhaps recruiting has undergone the most sizeable change.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that Nick Saban and Alabama continue to be dominant on the recruiting trail. Currently, Alabama has five commitments in the class of 2023 and all five are ranked within the top 200 according to both On3 Consensus and 247 Composite.

Speaking of rankings, I thought we could take a few minutes to look at where each of Alabama’s 2023 commits rank according to each of the major recruiting services.

Alabama received its first commitment in the class from four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II on Jan. 31. Just a few weeks later, five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley announced his commitment to Alabama.

Alabama wouldn’t receive its next commitment until mid-April when four-star EDGE defender Yhonzae Pierre chose the Tide. Alabama has received one commitment in each of the last two months, first from four-star quarterback Eli Holstein in May, then four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at where each of these prospects ranks according to each service.

Jahlil Hurley, CB

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 39 4 4 Rivals 4 35 3 4 ESPN 4 18 5 3 On3 Recruiting 5 21 3 2 247 Composite 5 19 3 3

Eli Holstein, QB

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 83 3 8 Rivals 4 45 4 8 ESPN 4 59 4 5 On3 Recruiting 4 54 4 8 247 Composite 4 56 4 8

Wilkin Formby, OT

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 155 11 18 Rivals 4 73 11 6 ESPN 4 103 11 12 On3 Recruiting 4 90 10 9 247 Composite 4 83 10 10

Elliot Washington II, S

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 160 31 12 Rivals 4 N/A 44 13 ESPN 4 42 3 10 On3 Recruiting 4 102 21 10 247 Composite 4 109 24 6

Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE

God i thank you for this blessing. I also want to say thank you to my parents,family,teachers, and coaches for helping me along the way. I’ve found my new home i’m committed to the University of Alabama. Roll Tide Roll🐘 pic.twitter.com/tYQA1yti12 — yhonzae pierre (@YhonzaeP) April 14, 2022

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 19 N/A Rivals 4 193 18 13 ESPN 4 196 13 26 On3 Recruiting 4 165 14 22 247 Composite 4 165 14 19

