Where Alabama’s current 2023 commits rank according to each recruiting service
We all know that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and in the modern age of NIL, perhaps recruiting has undergone the most sizeable change.
One thing that hasn’t changed is that Nick Saban and Alabama continue to be dominant on the recruiting trail. Currently, Alabama has five commitments in the class of 2023 and all five are ranked within the top 200 according to both On3 Consensus and 247 Composite.
Speaking of rankings, I thought we could take a few minutes to look at where each of Alabama’s 2023 commits rank according to each of the major recruiting services.
Alabama received its first commitment in the class from four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II on Jan. 31. Just a few weeks later, five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley announced his commitment to Alabama.
Alabama wouldn’t receive its next commitment until mid-April when four-star EDGE defender Yhonzae Pierre chose the Tide. Alabama has received one commitment in each of the last two months, first from four-star quarterback Eli Holstein in May, then four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby earlier this month.
Let’s take a look at where each of these prospects ranks according to each service.
Jahlil Hurley, CB
1000% committed 🐘❤️ #RollTide pic.twitter.com/iogy0OCxjL
— Jahlil Hurley (@sbglil_) February 22, 2022
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
39
4
4
Rivals
4
35
3
4
ESPN
4
18
5
3
On3 Recruiting
5
21
3
2
247 Composite
5
19
3
3
Eli Holstein, QB
As my Pawpaw used to say, ROLL DAMN TIDE!!! 🐘🐘🐘@_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachGolding @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 @JUSTCHILLY pic.twitter.com/X7HJjCGfdO
— Eli Holstein (@eli_holstein10) May 24, 2022
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
83
3
8
Rivals
4
45
4
8
ESPN
4
59
4
5
On3 Recruiting
4
54
4
8
247 Composite
4
56
4
8
Wilkin Formby, OT
Committed! I am staying home! God is undefeated! @FBCoachWolf #RollTide @adamgorney @Velocity_FB @CoachHodges @RWrightRivals @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/zMaCYstXwi
— Wilkin Formby🦍 (@wilkinformby) June 21, 2022
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
155
11
18
Rivals
4
73
11
6
ESPN
4
103
11
12
On3 Recruiting
4
90
10
9
247 Composite
4
83
10
10
Elliot Washington II, S
100% COMMITTED 🐘ROLL TIDE ROLL‼️@Coach_TRob @BAMACoachG @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/RnZWcqeKKs
— Elliot Washington II (@E_WashingtonII) January 31, 2022
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
160
31
12
Rivals
4
N/A
44
13
ESPN
4
42
3
10
On3 Recruiting
4
102
21
10
247 Composite
4
109
24
6
Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE
God i thank you for this blessing. I also want to say thank you to my parents,family,teachers, and coaches for helping me along the way. I’ve found my new home i’m committed to the University of Alabama. Roll Tide Roll🐘 pic.twitter.com/tYQA1yti12
— yhonzae pierre (@YhonzaeP) April 14, 2022
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
N/A
19
N/A
Rivals
4
193
18
13
ESPN
4
196
13
26
On3 Recruiting
4
165
14
22
247 Composite
4
165
14
19
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
1
1