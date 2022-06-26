Where Alabama’s current 2023 commits rank according to each recruiting service

We all know that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and in the modern age of NIL, perhaps recruiting has undergone the most sizeable change.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that Nick Saban and Alabama continue to be dominant on the recruiting trail. Currently, Alabama has five commitments in the class of 2023 and all five are ranked within the top 200 according to both On3 Consensus and 247 Composite.

Speaking of rankings, I thought we could take a few minutes to look at where each of Alabama’s 2023 commits rank according to each of the major recruiting services.

Alabama received its first commitment in the class from four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II on Jan. 31. Just a few weeks later, five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley announced his commitment to Alabama.

Alabama wouldn’t receive its next commitment until mid-April when four-star EDGE defender Yhonzae Pierre chose the Tide. Alabama has received one commitment in each of the last two months, first from four-star quarterback Eli Holstein in May, then four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at where each of these prospects ranks according to each service.

Jahlil Hurley, CB

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

39

4

4

Rivals

4

35

3

4

ESPN

4

18

5

3

On3 Recruiting

5

21

3

2

247 Composite

5

19

3

3

 

Eli Holstein, QB

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

83

3

8

Rivals

4

45

4

8

ESPN

4

59

4

5

On3 Recruiting

4

54

4

8

247 Composite

4

56

4

8

 

Wilkin Formby, OT

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

155

11

18

Rivals

4

73

11

6

ESPN

4

103

11

12

On3 Recruiting

4

90

10

9

247 Composite

4

83

10

10

 

Elliot Washington II, S

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

160

31

12

Rivals

4

N/A

44

13

ESPN

4

42

3

10

On3 Recruiting

4

102

21

10

247 Composite

4

109

24

6

 

Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

N/A

19

N/A

Rivals

4

193

18

13

ESPN

4

196

13

26

On3 Recruiting

4

165

14

22

247 Composite

4

165

14

19

