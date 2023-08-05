Where’s Alabama in CBS Sports’ preseason college football rankings?

Alabama football enters the 2023 season as somewhat of an underdog. After losing two regular season games last season and failing to make the College Football Playoffs, the Tide are being looked down upon.

Well, that’s all based on the Nick Saban-induced Crimson Tide standard, where it’s all for nothing if there’s no championship.

Recently, CBS Sports revealed a preseason ranking for the upcoming college football season. Alabama ranks No. 5.

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and LSU make up the top four, which means Alabama is the third-best team in the SEC, according to CBS.

There’s still some time before the start of the season, but Alabama has plenty of questions that need answering. It shouldn’t come as a shock that the Tide ranks No. 5 here. In reality, there’s not even a quarterback yet. The three-man race for the starting job is still underway.

Starting the season at No. 5 is great, but still puts the team outside the top four, which is where they need to be to reach the College Football Playoffs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season approaches.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire