Where Alabama basketball ranks in ESPN’s BPI after first three SEC games

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team wrapped up the first week of SEC play with a road victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night to move to 12-5 on the season and perfect 3-0 in SEC play.

Up next for the Tide is a home game against the Missouri Tigers. Before tip-off on Tuesday night, let’s look at the latest update of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

According to ESPN, the BPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest, and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

Here is a breakdown of where Alabama ranks in the BPI.

BPI: No. 4

Despite five losses, Alabama remains one of the more respected teams in the country according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

Strength of Schedule: No. 12

Alabama played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country and the SEC is regarded as one of the best conferences in college basketball giving Alabama a good strength of schedule.

Strength of Record: No. 35

Alabama’s five losses have the Tide ranked outside the top 25 in strength of record. Alabama is on a five-game winning streak and if they can continue to put together wins, they will rise in the rankings.

Projected Tournament Seeding: 3.3

Don’t let Alabama’s overall record fool you, the Crimson Tide are firmly in the NCAA Tournament field with a projected seeding of 3.3.

NCAA Title Win %: 5.6%

Believe it or not, Alabama currently has the fourth-best percentage of winning the NCAA title this season with a 5.6% chance.

