Where Alabama baseball is projected to land in the Field of 64

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has completed its first regular season under head coach Rob Vaughn’s leadership and now awaits its seeding in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Coach Vaughn led Alabama to a 33-22 overall record in 2024 and earned the seventh seed in the SEC Baseball Tournament with a 13-17 record in conference play.

On Monday, the Field of 64 will be announced, and in the latest projections from Baseball America, the Crimson Tide is expected to be a three-seed. Alabama is projected to travel to the Corvallis Regional where the Oregon State Beavers are hosting. The other teams projected in Alabama’s regional are No. 2 UC Irvine and No. 4 Tulane.

The Field of 64 will be announced at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 27.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Alabama baseball’s seeding in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire