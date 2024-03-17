Where Akron basketball’s 2024 NCAA Tournament resume stands for March Madness

With a bid to the NCAA Tournament secured by winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game, the Akron Zips men's basketball team will spend Sunday waiting to learn where and when they play next.

The tournament's 68-team field will be unveiled Sunday evening.

Akron is projected as a No. 14 seed by ESPN bracketology, with the Zips playing No. 3 Auburn in Pittsburgh in an East Region first-round game. Auburn plays in the SEC title game Sunday. CBS bracketology has Akron also as 14 seed, but playing Illinois in Omaha as an East Region first-round game. Illinois plays in the Big Ten Tournament title game Sunday. Earlier in the day Saturday, ESPN also had Akron playing Illinois.

Other possible No. 3 seeds, according to ESPN and CBS, are Creighton, Duke, Baylor and Kentucky.

The Zips are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022 and sixth time overall.

In addition to Pittsburgh and Omaha, other sites for the first two rounds of the tournament are Indianapolis, Brooklyn. Charlotte, Salt Lake City, Spokane and Memphis.

How to watch NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday Show

2024 NCAA Men's Tournament:

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: HULU with Live TV, Paramount+

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Akron March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament