Where Aidan Hutchinson projects in latest Todd McShay top 5

Things got shaken up, both in the NFL draft order with the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as well as in ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s top of it all.

While Michigan football edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had been seen as the top overall pick, McShay has a new No. 1 overall now in Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. However, Hutchinson doesn’t slide too far.

In fact, the earlier mocks had Hutchinson going No. 1 overall to the Detroit Lions. Now that Detroit is down to No. 2 in the 2022 draft order, McShay projects that it will be the same player to the same team, with Hutchinson staying home as the second selectee in the draft by said Lions.

The top of the 2022 NFL Draft board is set. Here’s a first look at how I would project the Top-5 picks. pic.twitter.com/oE92uJDDWA — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 10, 2022

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see if Hutchinson remains there or rises in the upcoming NFL scouting combine, as a resurgent No. 1 that could end up with the stymied Jacksonville Jaguars.

