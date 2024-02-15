Where the Aggies rank among their peers in ESPN’s SP+ metrics
The 2024 college football season will be filled with storyline after storyline, led by conference realignment and the first year for the expanded 12-team playoff structure.
For Texas A&M, new head coach Mike Elko has already proven his recruiting prowess after signing the Aggies’ three remaining targets, including 2024 5-star athlete Terry Bussey, 4-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, and 3-star offensive tackle Robert Bourdon.
Concerning the 2024 season, coupled with the returning veterans, Elko has already acquired 22 players from the transfer portal, led by sophomore Edge Nic Scourton, who Purdue and the Big 10 in sacks (10) during the 2023 season.
With starting quarterback Conner Weigman set to return after missing most of last season due to injury, the Aggies have already received plenty of preseason hype, and according to Fan Duel, Texas A&M is predicted to win an average of 8.5 games in 2024, while Weigman is a +1800 bet to win the Heisman trophy.
However, what sets A&M apart from the rest of the SEC is their returning production on both sides of the ball outside of Weigman and the transfer portal additions, including the entire starting offensive line and a bulk of the defensive line, led by senior DL Shemar Turner.
Providing the metrics to back it up, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his newest SP+ rankings, but the question remains: where do the Agges land in the SEC for returning production next season?
Oklahoma Sooners
Record prediction: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 44%
FBS ranking: 111th
Get more Oklahoma Sooners news, analysis, and opinions on SoonersWire
Kentucky Wildcats
Record prediction: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 45%
FBS ranking: 110th
Get more Kentucky Wildcats news, analysis, and opinions on UKWildcatsWire
Tennessee Volunteers
Record prediction: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 46%
FBS ranking: 107th
Get more Tennessee Volunteers news, analysis, and opinions on VolsWire
Arkansas Razorbacks
Record prediction: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 50%
FBS ranking: 99th
Get more Arkansas Razorbacks news, analysis, and opinions on RazorbacksWire
South Carolina Gamecocks
Record prediction: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 52%
FBS ranking: 94th
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record Prediction: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 54%
FBS ranking: 89th
Vanderbilt Commodores
Record prediction: 3-9 (0-8 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 54%
FBS ranking: 87th
LSU Tigers
Record prediction: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 55%
FBS ranking: 84th
Get more LSU Tigers news, analysis, and opinions on LSUTigersWire
Alabama Crimson Tide
Record prediction: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 56%
FBS ranking: 83rd
Get more Alabama Crimson Tide news, analysis, and opinions on RollTideWire
Florida Gators
Record prediction: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 70%
FBS ranking: 39th
Get more Florida Gators news, analysis, and opinions on GatorsWire
Ole Miss Rebels
Record prediction: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 71%
FBS ranking: 35th
Texas Longhorns
Record prediction: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 74%
FBS ranking: 30th
Get more Texas Longhorns news, analysis, and opinions on LonghornsWire
Auburn Tigers
Record prediction: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 74%
FBS ranking: 27th
Get more Auburn Tigers news, analysis, and opinions on AuburnWire
Georgia Bulldogs
Record prediction: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 76%
FBS ranking: 25th
Get more Georgia Bulldogs news, analysis, and opinions on UGAWire
Texas A&M Aggies
Record prediction: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 77%
FBS ranking: 22nd
Missouri Tigers
Record prediction: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
SP+ returning production: 79%
FBS ranking: 16th