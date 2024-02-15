Where the Aggies rank among their peers in ESPN’s SP+ metrics

The 2024 college football season will be filled with storyline after storyline, led by conference realignment and the first year for the expanded 12-team playoff structure.

For Texas A&M, new head coach Mike Elko has already proven his recruiting prowess after signing the Aggies’ three remaining targets, including 2024 5-star athlete Terry Bussey, 4-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, and 3-star offensive tackle Robert Bourdon.

Concerning the 2024 season, coupled with the returning veterans, Elko has already acquired 22 players from the transfer portal, led by sophomore Edge Nic Scourton, who Purdue and the Big 10 in sacks (10) during the 2023 season.

With starting quarterback Conner Weigman set to return after missing most of last season due to injury, the Aggies have already received plenty of preseason hype, and according to Fan Duel, Texas A&M is predicted to win an average of 8.5 games in 2024, while Weigman is a +1800 bet to win the Heisman trophy.

However, what sets A&M apart from the rest of the SEC is their returning production on both sides of the ball outside of Weigman and the transfer portal additions, including the entire starting offensive line and a bulk of the defensive line, led by senior DL Shemar Turner.

Providing the metrics to back it up, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his newest SP+ rankings, but the question remains: where do the Agges land in the SEC for returning production next season?

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) runs during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

Record prediction: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 44%

FBS ranking: 111th

Kentucky Wildcats

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Record prediction: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 45%

FBS ranking: 110th

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 46%

FBS ranking: 107th

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 50%

FBS ranking: 99th

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 52%

FBS ranking: 94th

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record Prediction: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 54%

FBS ranking: 89th

Vanderbilt Commodores

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 3-9 (0-8 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 54%

FBS ranking: 87th

LSU Tigers

Logan Diggs 3 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Record prediction: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 55%

FBS ranking: 84th

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeBoer speaks during the press conference.

Record prediction: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 56%

FBS ranking: 83rd

Florida Gators

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Record prediction: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 70%

FBS ranking: 39th

Ole Miss Rebels

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Record prediction: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 71%

FBS ranking: 35th

Texas Longhorns

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 74%

FBS ranking: 30th

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 74%

FBS ranking: 27th

Georgia Bulldogs

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 76%

FBS ranking: 25th

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 77%

FBS ranking: 22nd

Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

SP+ returning production: 79%

FBS ranking: 16th

