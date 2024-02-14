Where Action Network has LSU in way-too-early 2024 bowl projections

Spring ball for the 2024 season hasn’t even started, but it’s never too early to start making some projections.

This will be the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff format, and that means the concept of the New Year’s Six is also a thing of the past.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy recently released his way-too-early bowl projections for the 2024 season, and unfortunately for the Tigers, he has them missing the CFP field.

He instead predicts a matchup against Miami in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. He also thinks LSU would be a heavy favorite in that game, projecting a spread of 10.5 points.

While there’s no way of knowing how accurate this will prove to be, it does go to show that the national media has some key questions about LSU entering 2024.

