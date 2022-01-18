Where ACC teams rank in this week’s Ferris Mowers coaches poll

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

The ACC saw progress in terms of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports this week.

Duke remains the only team ranked as the Blue Devils check in fifth in the updated rankings but a pair of ACC teams are now in the receiving votes portion of the rankings which wasn’t the case a week ago.

Miami (FL) was the first team out of the poll while North Carolina also received six votes.

The entire poll is listed below. Notre Dame is now 11-6 on the year after a win on Monday at Howard. The Irish return to action Saturday afternoon at Louisville.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787 (23)

+1

2

Auburn

16-1

759 (8)

+2

3

Arizona

14-1

687 (1)

+3

4

Purdue

14-2

647

+1

5

Duke

14-2

643

+3

6

Baylor

15-2

642

-5

7

Kansas

14-2

611

+3

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

+5

9

UCLA

11-2

530

-6

10

Houston

15-2

491

+1

11

Villanova

13-4

479

+3

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

+5

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

-4

14

Iowa St

14-3

326

+2

15

USC

14-2

322

-8

16

LSU

15-2

300

-4

17

Illinois

13-3

297

+7

18

Ohio St

11-4

263

-3

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

20

Xavier

13-3

252

+1

21

Providence

14-2

227

-1

22

Texas

13-4

103

23

Colorado St

13-1

75

+4

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

+5

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

-2

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

Recommended Stories