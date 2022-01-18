Where ACC teams rank in this week’s Ferris Mowers coaches poll

The ACC saw progress in terms of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports this week.

Duke remains the only team ranked as the Blue Devils check in fifth in the updated rankings but a pair of ACC teams are now in the receiving votes portion of the rankings which wasn’t the case a week ago.

Miami (FL) was the first team out of the poll while North Carolina also received six votes.

The entire poll is listed below. Notre Dame is now 11-6 on the year after a win on Monday at Howard. The Irish return to action Saturday afternoon at Louisville.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 14-2 787 (23) +1 2 Auburn 16-1 759 (8) +2 3 Arizona 14-1 687 (1) +3 4 Purdue 14-2 647 +1 5 Duke 14-2 643 +3 6 Baylor 15-2 642 -5 7 Kansas 14-2 611 +3 8 Wisconsin 14-2 546 +5 9 UCLA 11-2 530 -6 10 Houston 15-2 491 +1 11 Villanova 13-4 479 +3 12 Kentucky 14-3 419 +5 13 Michigan St 14-3 366 -4 14 Iowa St 14-3 326 +2 15 USC 14-2 322 -8 16 LSU 15-2 300 -4 17 Illinois 13-3 297 +7 18 Ohio St 11-4 263 -3 19 Texas Tech 13-4 261 – 20 Xavier 13-3 252 +1 21 Providence 14-2 227 -1 22 Texas 13-4 103 – 23 Colorado St 13-1 75 +4 24 Loyola-Chicago 13-2 60 +5 25 Tennessee 11-5 52 -2 25 Connecticut 11-4 52 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1