Where ACC teams rank in this week’s Ferris Mowers coaches poll
The ACC saw progress in terms of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports this week.
Duke remains the only team ranked as the Blue Devils check in fifth in the updated rankings but a pair of ACC teams are now in the receiving votes portion of the rankings which wasn’t the case a week ago.
Miami (FL) was the first team out of the poll while North Carolina also received six votes.
The entire poll is listed below. Notre Dame is now 11-6 on the year after a win on Monday at Howard. The Irish return to action Saturday afternoon at Louisville.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
14-2
787 (23)
+1
2
Auburn
16-1
759 (8)
+2
3
Arizona
14-1
687 (1)
+3
4
Purdue
14-2
647
+1
5
Duke
14-2
643
+3
6
Baylor
15-2
642
-5
7
Kansas
14-2
611
+3
8
Wisconsin
14-2
546
+5
9
UCLA
11-2
530
-6
10
Houston
15-2
491
+1
11
Villanova
13-4
479
+3
12
Kentucky
14-3
419
+5
13
Michigan St
14-3
366
-4
14
Iowa St
14-3
326
+2
15
USC
14-2
322
-8
16
LSU
15-2
300
-4
17
Illinois
13-3
297
+7
18
Ohio St
11-4
263
-3
19
Texas Tech
13-4
261
–
20
Xavier
13-3
252
+1
21
Providence
14-2
227
-1
22
Texas
13-4
103
–
23
Colorado St
13-1
75
+4
24
Loyola-Chicago
13-2
60
+5
25
Tennessee
11-5
52
-2
25
Connecticut
11-4
52
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1