Where ACC teams rank in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

We have hit the final week of the 2022-23 college basketball regular season and it’s a big one for teams on the bubble. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels who face a must-win game against Florida State on Monday and then another big game on Saturday against Duke.

With the final week here, the Atlantic Coast Conference is starting to see some movement in the standings as well as updated polls. The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll is out for the final week and a total of three ACC teams were listed in the updated poll.

Virginia leads the way at No. 12, falling six spots from No. 6 after losing to North Carolina. Miami also fell four spots to No. 15 after blowing a 25-point lead to Florida State and Pitt checks in at No. 25 with another win.

NC State fell out of the poll, while Duke received some votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

27-2

794(27)

2

Alabama

25-4

752 (2)

3

Kansas

24-5

729 (3)

+1

4

UCLA

25-4

728

-1

5

Purdue

24-5

630

6

Marquette

23-6

626

+3

7

Texas

22-7

558

+1

8

Baylor

21-8

527

+2

9

Arizona

24-5

518

-2

10

Gonzaga

25-5

515

+2

11

Kansas State

22-7

469

+5

12

Virginia

21-6

389

-6

13

Indiana

20-9

362

+4

14

Tennessee

21-8

353

-1

15

Miami

23-6

349

-4

16

Saint Mary’s

25-6

339

-2

17

Xavier

21-8

274

-2

18

Connecticut

22-7

254

+5

19

San Diego State

23-5

251

+1

20

Providence

21-8

239

-2

21

Texas A&M

21-8

113

+4

22

TCU

19-10

109

+4

23

Creighton

18-11

95

-4

24

Maryland

20-9

82

+6

25

Pittsburgh

21-8

64

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Northwestern; No. 24 NC State

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; Southern California 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent St. 2; Boise St. 2

