Where ACC teams rank in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
We have hit the final week of the 2022-23 college basketball regular season and it’s a big one for teams on the bubble. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels who face a must-win game against Florida State on Monday and then another big game on Saturday against Duke.
With the final week here, the Atlantic Coast Conference is starting to see some movement in the standings as well as updated polls. The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll is out for the final week and a total of three ACC teams were listed in the updated poll.
Virginia leads the way at No. 12, falling six spots from No. 6 after losing to North Carolina. Miami also fell four spots to No. 15 after blowing a 25-point lead to Florida State and Pitt checks in at No. 25 with another win.
NC State fell out of the poll, while Duke received some votes.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
27-2
794(27)
–
2
25-4
752 (2)
–
3
Kansas
24-5
729 (3)
+1
4
UCLA
25-4
728
-1
5
Purdue
24-5
630
–
6
Marquette
23-6
626
+3
7
22-7
558
+1
8
Baylor
21-8
527
+2
9
Arizona
24-5
518
-2
10
Gonzaga
25-5
515
+2
11
Kansas State
22-7
469
+5
12
Virginia
21-6
389
-6
13
Indiana
20-9
362
+4
14
21-8
353
-1
15
Miami
23-6
349
-4
16
Saint Mary’s
25-6
339
-2
17
Xavier
21-8
274
-2
18
Connecticut
22-7
254
+5
19
San Diego State
23-5
251
+1
20
Providence
21-8
239
-2
21
21-8
113
+4
22
TCU
19-10
109
+4
23
Creighton
18-11
95
-4
24
Maryland
20-9
82
+6
25
Pittsburgh
21-8
64
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Northwestern; No. 24 NC State
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; Southern California 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent St. 2; Boise St. 2