Where ACC teams rank in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Notre Dame won a pair of games this past week but still isn’t receiving any votes in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. However, it’s becoming less of Duke and Duke only in the ACC. Duke remains the only ranked team in this week’s poll but three others from the ACC picked up receiving votes which might not seem like much but for where this conference has been this year it’s notable.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
15-2
784 (18)
–
2
Auburn
18-1
777 (13)
–
3
Arizona
16-1
742 (1)
–
4
Baylor
17-2
690
+2
5
Kansas
16-2
667
+2
6
Purdue
15-3
589
-2
7
Duke
15-3
567
-2
8
UCLA
13-2
551
+1
9
Houston
17-2
538
+1
10
Michigan St
15-3
501
+3
11
Wisconsin
15-3
466
-3
12
Villanova
14-5
423
-1
13
Kentucky
15-4
400
-1
14
Texas Tech
15-4
396
+5
15
USC
16-2
333
–
16
Ohio State
12-4
311
+2
17
Providence
16-2
293
+4
18
LSU
15-4
171
-2
19
Connecticut
13-4
165
+6
20
Tennessee
13-5
154
+5
21
Illinois
13-5
139
-4
22
Colorado St
15-1
126
+1
23
Xavier
14-4
107
-3
24
Iowa State
14-5
99
-10
25
Texas
14-5
3
-3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Loyola-Chicago
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1
Notre Dame hosts North Carolina State on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavillion.
