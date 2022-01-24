Where ACC teams rank in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

Notre Dame won a pair of games this past week but still isn’t receiving any votes in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. However, it’s becoming less of Duke and Duke only in the ACC. Duke remains the only ranked team in this week’s poll but three others from the ACC picked up receiving votes which might not seem like much but for where this conference has been this year it’s notable.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

15-2

784 (18)

2

Auburn

18-1

777 (13)

3

Arizona

16-1

742 (1)

4

Baylor

17-2

690

+2

5

Kansas

16-2

667

+2

6

Purdue

15-3

589

-2

7

Duke

15-3

567

-2

8

UCLA

13-2

551

+1

9

Houston

17-2

538

+1

10

Michigan St

15-3

501

+3

11

Wisconsin

15-3

466

-3

12

Villanova

14-5

423

-1

13

Kentucky

15-4

400

-1

14

Texas Tech

15-4

396

+5

15

USC

16-2

333

16

Ohio State

12-4

311

+2

17

Providence

16-2

293

+4

18

LSU

15-4

171

-2

19

Connecticut

13-4

165

+6

20

Tennessee

13-5

154

+5

21

Illinois

13-5

139

-4

22

Colorado St

15-1

126

+1

23

Xavier

14-4

107

-3

24

Iowa State

14-5

99

-10

25

Texas

14-5

3

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1

Notre Dame hosts North Carolina State on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavillion.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @NickShepkowski

Recommended Stories