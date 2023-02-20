Where ACC teams landed in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The UNC basketball program remains outside of the top 25 after losing four of the last five games.

With just four games left in the regular season, the Tar Heels need to find some magic to end the season on a high note and improve their non-existent NCAA Tournament resume.

Three programs from the ACC are in the top 25 of the USA Today Coaches Poll: Virginia (6), Miami (11) and N.C. State (24). Pittsburgh and Duke are the other ACC programs receiving votes.

North Carolina faces Notre Dame, Virginia, Florida State and Duke in its final four games of the season.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

25-2

791 (24)

+1

2

Alabama

23-4

753 (6)

-1

3

UCLA

23-4

716

+1

4

Kansas

22-5

693 (1)

+3

5

Purdue

24-4

669

-2

6

Virginia

21-4

638 (1)

7

Arizona

24-4

607

+1

8

Texas

21-6

558

-3

9

Marquette

21-6

515

+1

10

Baylor

20-7

512

-1

11

Miami

22-5

437

+2

12

Gonzaga

23-5

431

13

Tennessee

20-7

398

-2

14

Saint Mary’s

24-5

349

+3

15

Xavier

20-7

309

+1

16

Kansas State

20-7

299

-2

17

Indiana

19-8

288

-2

18

Providence

20-7

226

+3

19

Creighton

18-9

225

20

San Diego State

21-5

180

21

Iowa State

17-9

174

-3

22

Northwestern

20-7

148

+4

23

Connecticut

20-7

128

24

North Carolina St

21-7

93

-2

25

Texas A&M

20-7

87

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Texas Christian

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 64; Florida Atlantic 14; Pittsburgh 13; Duke 13; Maryland 10; Kentucky 8; Oral Roberts 6; Boise St. 6; Texas Tech 4; Iowa 4; Auburn 2; Rutgers 1; Oklahoma State 1

