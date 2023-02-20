Where ACC teams landed in USA TODAY Coaches Poll
The UNC basketball program remains outside of the top 25 after losing four of the last five games.
With just four games left in the regular season, the Tar Heels need to find some magic to end the season on a high note and improve their non-existent NCAA Tournament resume.
Three programs from the ACC are in the top 25 of the USA Today Coaches Poll: Virginia (6), Miami (11) and N.C. State (24). Pittsburgh and Duke are the other ACC programs receiving votes.
North Carolina faces Notre Dame, Virginia, Florida State and Duke in its final four games of the season.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
25-2
791 (24)
+1
2
23-4
753 (6)
-1
3
UCLA
23-4
716
+1
4
Kansas
22-5
693 (1)
+3
5
Purdue
24-4
669
-2
6
Virginia
21-4
638 (1)
–
7
Arizona
24-4
607
+1
8
21-6
558
-3
9
Marquette
21-6
515
+1
10
Baylor
20-7
512
-1
11
Miami
22-5
437
+2
12
Gonzaga
23-5
431
–
13
20-7
398
-2
14
Saint Mary’s
24-5
349
+3
15
Xavier
20-7
309
+1
16
Kansas State
20-7
299
-2
17
Indiana
19-8
288
-2
18
Providence
20-7
226
+3
19
Creighton
18-9
225
–
20
San Diego State
21-5
180
–
21
Iowa State
17-9
174
-3
22
Northwestern
20-7
148
+4
23
Connecticut
20-7
128
–
24
North Carolina St
21-7
93
-2
25
20-7
87
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Texas Christian
Others Receiving Votes
Texas Christian 64; Florida Atlantic 14; Pittsburgh 13; Duke 13; Maryland 10; Kentucky 8; Oral Roberts 6; Boise St. 6; Texas Tech 4; Iowa 4; Auburn 2; Rutgers 1; Oklahoma State 1
