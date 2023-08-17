Where each ACC football team lands in ESPN’s final preseason SP+ rankings

ESPN recently updated their final preseason SP+ ratings as we fast approach the 2023 season, with Clemson and Florida State remaining the top two teams in the ACC.

With the original release coming out in February, a lot has changed since the first SP+ for the 2023 season came out. This can happen for a variety of different reasons.

As a reminder, these projections are primarily based on returning production, recent recruiting, and the recent history of each program. Clemson is one of the few teams that didn’t move in these ranking updates, remaining at No.9.

Here’s a look at where each ACC football team landed in the August update.

Rank: No.7

Rating: 21.9

Offense: 37.1 (14)

Defense: 14.2 (8)

While the AP and Coaches Poll have Florida State ranked No.8 and Clemson No.9, the Tigers are analytically the best team in the ACC heading into 2023. It will likely be a battle between these two top programs for the conference.

Rank: No.12

Rating: 19.1

Offense: 35.7 (23)

Defense: 16.6 (18)

There has been a wild amount of hype surrounding the Seminoles heading into 2023, and while a lot of it is warranted, it does feel like some have gone too far with the hype. Will it be Clemson or FSU who takes home the ACC Championship?

North Carolina Tar Heels

Rank: No.25

Rating: 12.8

Offense: 37.0 (16)

Defense: 24.1 (57)

North Carolina has arguably the best player in college football and at the most important position. Can Drake Maye again lead this program into ACC Championship consideration, or will the defense hold them back? They are one of the most intriguing ACC teams for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh Panthers

Rank: No.36

Rating: 10.3

Offense: 32.1 (37)

Defense: 21.8 (40)

Year after year, Pat Narduzzi has the Panthers competitive, and that shouldn’t change in 2023. Pittsburgh is a fly-under-the-radar ACC contender.

Miami Hurricanes

Rank: No.37

Rating: 10.0

Offense: 28.5 (49)

Defense: 18.5 (21)

There is a lot of talent on this Miami roster, but there also was last season. Mario Cristobal needs to put things together in his second season as head coach because this program should be far better than they’ve been since joining the ACC. A sleeping giant.

Rank: No.40

Rating: 9.5

Offense: 28.1 (50)

Defense: 18.7 (22)

I loved the hire of Jeff Brohm, and it should do great things for the Louisville football program. However, how soon will his impact be felt? It could be in year one, but I’m not sure about the Cardinals heading into 2023.

NC State Wolfpack

Rank: No.42

Rating: 9.2

Offense: 26.8 (60)

Defense: 17.6 (20)

NC State could be sneaky good in 2023. I’m likely in the minority here, but I see Brennan Armstrong as an upgrade to Devon Leary (transferred to Kentucky) under center. If Armstrong returns to the form we saw from him in the 2021 season, watch out for the Wolfpack.

Rank: No.45

Rating: 6.8

Offense: 31.8 (39)

Defense: 25.1 (64)

Losing Sam Hartman was brutal for the Demon Deacons, but they have one of the best head coaches in the ACC in Dave Clawson, who is fit to make the adjustments needed. I have high expectations for new starter Mitch Griffis, making Wake Forest an interesting watch next season.

Rank: No.50

Rating: 4.6

Offense: 29.1 (45)

Defense: 23.6 (54)

Duke being this low, will continue to surprise me with every update. This team is simply better than this ranking, and I believe they’ll prove that in 2023.

Rank: No.55

Rating: 4.3

Offense: 26.3 (64)

Defense: 21.9 (42)

Dino Babers and the Orange had an excellent start to the 2022 season but stalled in the second half. Seeing how they fare without former star running back Sean Tucker will be interesting.

Rank: 72

Rating: -2.4

Offense: 20.5 (88)

Defense: 22.9 (51)

Like Miami, there’s no reason Virginia Tech as a program should have hit lows such as this. Hoping for a good 2023 for the Hokies, but it is doubtful.

Rank:

Rating: -5.4

Offense: 19.8 (91)

Defense: 25.2 (65)

Jeff Sims leaving the program for Nebraska hurt the Yellow Jackets in a big way. Brent Key was a fun coach to watch in 2022, and it will be interesting to see what this team looks like in his first season as the full-time head coach.

Rank: No.78

Rating: -5.7

Offense: 19.9 (89)

Defense: 25.7 (67)

When you listen to head coach Jeff Hafley, it’s difficult to not like the guy. He just has to produce before it is too late.

Rank: No.79

Rating: -5.8

Offense: 13.5 (125)

Defense: 19.3 (25)

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has had a tough start to his head coaching career. If the Cavaliers’ offense doesn’t turn things around, 2023 could be an even more challenging season for the program.

