Where is Aaron Rodgers? NFL Twitter reacts to Jets quarterback missing mandatory minicamp due to 'important' event, unexcused absence

Green Bay Packers fans don't have to worry about the whereabouts of their quarterback for the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

Jordan Love is in Green Bay.

But New York Jets fans these days are wondering about the location of their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, after he was a no-show at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday for what Jets head coach Robert Saleh called an "event that was very important to him."

The 40-year-old Rodgers, who was at the team's voluntary offseason team activities this spring, won't be at the minicamp practices all week, reported The Athletic's Dianna Russini on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers is skipping all of Jets mandatory minicamp this week because he prefers to be somewhere else away from football. That's his choice. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) June 12, 2024

Saleh said Tuesday that Rodgers communicated with him about his absence ahead of time but that it is "unexcused." That means the former Packers quarterback will be subjected to a fine as defined by the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, citing his sources, said Rodgers is on vacation overseas and that the public will learn about where he's at on Thursday.

Colin Cowherd reports Aaron Rodgers is on "vacation" overseas this week, which is why he missed Jets mandatory minicamp:



"This is sort of what you would expect. Impulsive owner, new GM, coach with a losing record, prickly, older, at times arrogant, disconnected quarterback." pic.twitter.com/8VwjqGiDql — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 12, 2024

Not surprisingly, social media and sports talk shows pounced on the topic, which led to Saleh again being asked about Rodgers on Wednesday.

"Aaron and I are on the exact same page," said Saleh, who has an 18-33 record in three years as head coach of the Jets. "There’s no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It’s more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside."

"Aaron and I are on the exact same page. There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside."



Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' absence from minicamp: pic.twitter.com/810acTj9xc — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 12, 2024

Rodgers not being at minicamp in June three months before the season starts likely won't have any bearing on his play.

But the optics, of course, don't look good for a player who missed all but the first four plays of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles — his first with the Jets — and for someone who said this at the end of last season: "The (bulls---) that has nothing to do with winning needs to get out of the building. Flush the bulls---."

Fans and other media weren't going to forget Rodgers' own words, especially after he considered being Robert Kennedy Jr.'s vice presidential nominee in his 2024 presidential bid earlier this year.

NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Roders' unexcused absence from Jets mandatory mini camp

Aaron Rodgers takes his own advice and removes the bullshit that has nothing to do with winning from the building 🤣 https://t.co/QxjRsqwJQv pic.twitter.com/omBbyUJHA4 — Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) June 11, 2024

Less than six months ago, Rodgers said the Jets needed to flush the bullshit and focus on “real winning.”



Maybe the pipes are clogged in Florham Park. https://t.co/WATmuFIZJm — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 11, 2024

"The bullshit that has nothing to do with winning needs to get out of the building."



Aaron Rodgers on 1/8/24



Sooooo..... he took his own advice literally? — Jason Hartelius (@jasonhartelius) June 11, 2024

If only Aaron Rodgers cared about football as much as he did conspiracy theories and anti-science the Jets might have a fighting chance. Oh well. Same as it ever was — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 12, 2024

#Jets fans looking for Aaron Rodgers today: pic.twitter.com/nEaIGfn176 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 11, 2024

"Aaron Rodgers is the one being selfish. This is ridiculous."



— @Chris_Broussard sounds off on Rodgers missing Jets mandatory minicamp: pic.twitter.com/i5qe36dobC — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 12, 2024

I know some folks think that any Aaron Rodgers criticism is about a vaccine decision from 4 years (that basically only Aaron still talks about), when in reality it’s about him being one of the phoniest, most disingenuous athletes of our lifetimes. pic.twitter.com/ry2IvfVGJe — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 12, 2024

The tweets are gonna go off when we find out Aaron Rodgers spent this week eating rice leaves and mud in Woo Woo Land — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) June 12, 2024

If we’re taking guesses on where Aaron Rodgers is (I haven’t seen anything credible)



Put me down for another darkness retreat — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 12, 2024

The Daily News just absolutely COOKED Aaron Rodgers.. or should I say Aaron Dodgers 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hzY6FhwbEZ — Drink More Water | Get More Sleep 🐬 (@hughart_michael) June 12, 2024

The back page: FULL OF HOT AIR

Read more: https://t.co/y7ycbuFZpA https://t.co/FyLVtX5juP pic.twitter.com/LUZFkWrzFk — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 12, 2024

Where in the world is Aaron Rodgers? Is Jets QB on ayahuasca trip, visiting RFK Jr., seeing Taylor Swift? https://t.co/3FwNJcHHzL pic.twitter.com/0f27PQYQUD — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 12, 2024

people keep acting surprised that Aaron Rodgers is millennial Brett Favre — Gabe Goodwin (@GabeTheWP) June 12, 2024

David Bakhtiari has entered the conversation around Aaron Rodgers

Friendly reminder that teams don’t win games in June. Teams can only lose games (injuries) during this time. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) June 12, 2024

Packers Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers news

Us Packer fans…. 😂😂😂😂. Welcome to the Aaron Rodgers experience Jets fan. And unfortunately for you guys, you are getting the older/past prime Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/PzToecrJD4 — DRich (@drich318318) June 11, 2024

Every day I am so glad Aaron Rodgers is no longer a Green Bay Packer https://t.co/B5dk602SCq — Carson Firestone (@CdFires) June 12, 2024

Packers won the trade and it’s not even close. Aaron Rodgers is a guy who runs on his own time at the cost of his team. Sorry Jets fans. https://t.co/bpsQlwfFH1 — Anthony Jobbagy (@AnthonyJobbagy) June 12, 2024

When Aaron Rodgers returns from the 'important' event

Aaron Rodgers speaking to the media about missing the Jets minicamp.

pic.twitter.com/pQmpE3QtQD — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) June 12, 2024

Robert Saleh taking criticism for how he handled Aaron Rodgers minicamp situation

"Robert Saleh has completely mishandled this Aaron Rodgers situation..



The very simple answer to the question is Aaron has been at everything & he's at something that's very important to him" ~ @Espngreeny #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/x9tLbdWG0X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2024

Robert Saleh telling us where Aaron Rodgers is would’ve completely eliminated this as a HUGE news story https://t.co/nbPXXPEARN pic.twitter.com/n4zw6sMt9A — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) June 12, 2024

Some in NFL media say Aaron Rodgers has earned right to skip Jets mini camp

"It's Aaron Rodgers, he can do what the hell he wants."@mspears96 on Aaron Rodgers missing the Jets' first day of mandatory minicamp 😅 pic.twitter.com/D5dW5Ljvqr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 11, 2024

.@keyshawn doesn't have a problem with Aaron Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp:



"This is just an extension of OTAs. It's not a big deal, it's Aaron Rodgers." pic.twitter.com/hbNB5IdP8k — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Where is Aaron Rodgers today? Social media reacts to minicamp absence