Where Aaron Philo ranks on state record lists ahead of Prince Avenue football's next game

Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Aaron Philo has turned himself into a household name, not just in the Athens area, but across the state and country.

When he leaves for Georgia Tech as an early enrollee in January, his name will remain in Georgia high school football history next to current NFL stars and college players, including Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and Georgia's Gunner Stockton.

"It’s definitely cool to see my name mentioned with a lot of those guys. It makes me feel good," Philo said. "It doesn’t really mean anything heading into these last couple games, because at the end of the day, as long as we come out with dub, I’m happy."

The senior is ranked fourth all-time for career passing touchdowns with 141 and fifth all-time for career passing yards with 12,144 heading into the Georgia High School Association state playoff quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wolverines (11-1) will host two-seed Irwin County (7-5) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Stockton has the most career passing touchdowns in state history with 177. Lawrence (161) and Watson (155) rank second and third, respectively.

Lawrence, who starred at Cartersville High and Clemson, holds the record for most career passing yards with 13,902. Stockton (13,652 for Rabun County), Watson (13,077 for Gainesville) and former Houston County and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (12,745) rank ahead of Philo.

Earlier this season, Philo tied the Prince Avenue school record for most passing touchdowns in a single game with seven, set in 2020 by head coach Greg Vandagriff's son and current Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

"It's great to know one of my brother's is setting history," Prince Avenue Christian senior Peyton Talmadge said of Philo. "There's no feeling compared to that. ... He's grown as a leader. Freshman year, we were just two little (guys), but now he sets an example, really for all of us."

In Prince Avenue Christian's most recent win over Mount Vernon in the state playoffs second round, Philo threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two scores. The Wolverines eclipsed the 72-point mark for the second time in school history and first in Philo's tenure.

This season alone, Philo has completed 246 of 356 attempts for 3,338 passing yards and 45 touchdowns. He's also recorded 68 carries for 526 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Where Prince Avenue football's Aaron Philo ranks for state records