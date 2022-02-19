Where each 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 signed
Where are the best of the Class of 2022 heading?
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
National Signing Day is history and almost every five-star recruit in the class of 2022 has signed to continue their football career at the next level.
32 of the 34 247Sports Composite five-star recruits in the class of 2022 signed either during the early signing period or on National Signing Day. Five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is still figuring out his future, while five-star defensive lineman Lebbus Overton just reclassified from 2023 to 2022. Overton has a group of finalists consisting of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M and is expected to make a decision relatively soon.
Today, List Wire takes a look at where each of this year’s five-star recruits — except Conerly Jr. and Overton — are heading to play college football. Some players are set to attend blue blood programs, while others are forging their own path.
CB Travis Hunter — Jackson State
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DT Walter Nolen — Texas A&M
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
WR Luther Burden — Missouri
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
LB Mykell Williams — Georgia
Photo: 247Sports
CB Domani Jackson — USC
Photo: 247Sports
QB Cade Klubnik — Clemson
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
LB C.J. Hicks — Ohio State
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
LB Harold Perkins — LSU
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DT Shemar Stewart — Texas A&M
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
OT Devon Campbell — Texas
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
WR Evan Stewart — Texas A&M
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
S Sonny Styles — Ohio State
Photo: Steve Helwagen, 247Sports
OT Zach Rice — North Carolina
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
CB Will Johnson — Michigan
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — Texas A&M
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DE Jeremiah Alexander — Alabama
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
ATH Malaki Starks — Georgia
Photo: HUDL
DT Travis Shaw — North Carolina
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DE Jihaad Campbell — Alabama
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
QB Conner Weigman — Texas A&M
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
CB Denver Harris — Texas A&M
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DE Marvin Jones Jr. — Georgia
Photo: 247Sports
WR Chris Marshall — Texas A&M
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
QB Ty Simpson — Alabama
Syndication: The Jackson Sun
CB Jaheim Singletary — Georgia
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
CB Daylen Everette — Georgia
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DT Dani Dennis-Sutton — Penn State
Photo: 247Sports
CB Jeadyn Lukus — Clemson
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
RB Nicholas Singleton — Penn State
Photo: 247Sports
QB Drew Allar — Penn State
Syndication: Akron Beacon-Journal
OT Kelvin Banks — Texas
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
LB Jaylen Sneed — Notre Dame
Photo: 247Sports
