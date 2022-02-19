Where each 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 signed

Where are the best of the Class of 2022 heading?

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

National Signing Day is history and almost every five-star recruit in the class of 2022 has signed to continue their football career at the next level.

32 of the 34 247Sports Composite five-star recruits in the class of 2022 signed either during the early signing period or on National Signing Day. Five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is still figuring out his future, while five-star defensive lineman Lebbus Overton just reclassified from 2023 to 2022. Overton has a group of finalists consisting of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M and is expected to make a decision relatively soon.

Today, List Wire takes a look at where each of this year’s five-star recruits — except Conerly Jr. and Overton — are heading to play college football. Some players are set to attend blue blood programs, while others are forging their own path.

CB Travis Hunter — Jackson State

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DT Walter Nolen — Texas A&M

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

WR Luther Burden — Missouri

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

LB Mykell Williams — Georgia

Photo: 247Sports

CB Domani Jackson — USC

Photo: 247Sports

QB Cade Klubnik — Clemson

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

LB C.J. Hicks — Ohio State

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

LB Harold Perkins — LSU

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DT Shemar Stewart — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

OT Devon Campbell — Texas

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

WR Evan Stewart — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

S Sonny Styles — Ohio State

Photo: Steve Helwagen, 247Sports

OT Zach Rice — North Carolina

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

CB Will Johnson — Michigan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DE Jeremiah Alexander — Alabama

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

ATH Malaki Starks — Georgia

Photo: HUDL

DT Travis Shaw — North Carolina

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DE Jihaad Campbell — Alabama

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

QB Conner Weigman — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

CB Denver Harris — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DE Marvin Jones Jr. — Georgia

Photo: 247Sports

WR Chris Marshall — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

QB Ty Simpson — Alabama

Syndication: The Jackson Sun

CB Jaheim Singletary — Georgia

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

CB Daylen Everette — Georgia

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DT Dani Dennis-Sutton — Penn State

Photo: 247Sports

CB Jeadyn Lukus — Clemson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

RB Nicholas Singleton — Penn State

Photo: 247Sports

QB Drew Allar — Penn State

Syndication: Akron Beacon-Journal

OT Kelvin Banks — Texas

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

LB Jaylen Sneed — Notre Dame

Photo: 247Sports

