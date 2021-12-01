Where do 49ers turn without Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner vs. Seahawks?

49ers injury report: Where do they turn without Deebo, Warner? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will have to compensate for the losses of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner.

Samuel (groin) and Warner (hamstring) did not participate in practice on Wednesday and are not expected to be available for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The offense does not change without Samuel, coach Kyle Shanahan said. But it will take a combination of players to handle the duties that Samuel has been asked to perform.

“You give plays to whoever can do them,” Shanahan said. “That works in the pass game and the run game.”

Samuel has been a threat as a receiver and runner. Without Samuel, the 49ers will turn to wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end George Kittle.

The 49ers could get running back JaMycal Hasty back this week after he missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Hasty took part in limited practice on Wednesday.

On defense, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will take over for Warner in the middle of the team’s defense.

“Fred is the leader the leader out there,” Shanahan said. “He’s the quarterback of the defense. He gets the calls. He gets everyone lined up being the mike linebacker. This week that will be Azeez, who is more than ready to do that.”

The 49ers do not expect to have linebacker Dre Greenlaw available, either. Greenlaw aggravated a groin injury that kept him out of the nine games after the season opener.

Here is a look at the 49ers practice report for Wednesday:

No practice

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

RB Trey Sermon (ankle)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

Limited

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Rest days

T Trent Williams

C Alex Mack

RB Elijah Mitchell

DE Nick Bosa

