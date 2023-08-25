Where do the 49ers and Trey Lance go from here? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Fantasy’s Matt Harmon is joined by Frank Schwab and Scott Pianowski to discuss San Francisco’s decision to demote the former 3rd overall pick to the 3rd quarterback position on the team’s depth chart and what it means for his NFL future. Hear the full conversation on "Yahoo Fantasy Football Show", and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: The Trey Lance experiment in San Francisco, I think, is officially over. We can wave the white flag. Kyle Shanahan announced that Sam Darnold is going to be the QB2 for this team. The QB3 will be Trey Lance. He said this in a radio interview, not in front of like the full press conference-- which, fun choice by Kyle Shanahan-- and basically saying that, look, they're not giving up on Trey Lance, but they also didn't close the door on trading him, like trying to find a situation that works best for him.

Frank, I'll kick this one to you because I know you and I were very excited about Trey Lance going into last season. What's kind of your reaction to this move which, at this point, like, didn't-- honestly, it didn't catch made by surprise.

FRANK SCHWAB: That's the funny thing, is we're going to call Trey Lance a bust, right? Because he's going to get traded after all. We haven't even seen him play. Somebody asked me yesterday about him, like, is there-- has this ever happened, really, where we've kind of called the guy a bust when he never even played?

Like, JaMarcus Russell at least played. We saw him stink. Trey Lance has played four starts, and one of those starts he got knocked out in the first quarter with a season-ending injury. So basically, he's had three starts in his NFL career, and the 49ers have completely given up on him.

I buy the conspiracy that Kyle Shanahan never wanted him, that he wanted Mac Jones at number three. That was the smoke, right? And all of a sudden, out of the blue, they draft Trey Lance. And Shanahan-- just, Shanahan wants robots. Is it really weird spot for the 49ers.

I actually think he's going to end up back in San Francisco, because I don't think they want to give him away, and there's really not a lot of suitors for him. It's just an odd situation.

MATT HARMON: It's an odd situation. Maybe the Atlanta Falcons?

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah. I've thought about it. But I don't think they would give-- I think they're really sold on Desmond Ridder, for some reason. I don't know.

SCOTT PLANOWSKI: Could Sam Darnold have the Geno Smith career where everything goes wrong? He got mono, for crying out loud. Who gets mono, right? Geno Smith famously punched by a teammate, right? Everything goes wrong for Geno Smith. He bounces around.

He's out, Geno Smith, he's a joke. We're not even sure if he can beat out Drew Lock. And then Geno Smith finally gets a chance with a couple of good receivers, and he was excellent last year. And I have-- all my draft rankings are predicated on the idea that Geno Smith is good, he is not a pumpkin, that he's going to be good in 2023.

Maybe Sam Darnold can have a similar trajectory, and maybe what looks like, oh, the Niners, they hate Trey Lance, they want to be done with this, maybe a big part of this is that they've really been impressed with Darnold. Let's put it this way. I don't want to see Purdy get hurt, but if he gets hurt, I'm going to have formats where Sam Darnold is going to be one of my priority pickups the next week.