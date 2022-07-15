Where 49ers' Trent Williams is ranked among offensive tackles by NFL peers

Where 49ers' All-Pro stud Williams is ranked among OTs by peers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the second consecutive year, Trent Williams has been named the NFL's best offensive tackle.

In ESPN's annual NFL season preview, Jeremy Fowler polled over 50 players, coaches, executives and scouts to find out who's the best at each position. Williams pancaked the rest of the competition and was determined the best in the business two years running.

It was a closer competition for the first spot between Williams and Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari last year, but Williams collected nearly 80 percent of the first-place votes this time around.

"Pro Football Focus gave him an outrageous 97.8 rating in 2022, his 92.3-percent pass block win rate was ninth among tackles, and he didn't allow a single sack," Fowler wrote. "One knock on Williams is he occasionally misses in the open field -- his seven run-game whiffs last season were the most among the tackles who made the list -- but that's a small toll for his splash playmaking."

"He's the most talented for sure, but he is a true student of the game with great passion for improving and an extremely smart player as well," a league executive told Fowler. "He's the total package."

Williams has been collecting major accolades in the offseason. Last week, it leaked that Williams will be rated 99 overall in "Madden NFL 23," becoming the first offensive lineman in the history of the EA Sports video game to join the "99 Club."

Entering his 13th NFL season at 33 years old, Williams just keeps getting better and better.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast