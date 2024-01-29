Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand after epic win vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After the 49ers' thrilling 34-31 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco opened as a slight favorite for its Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers open as a one-point favorite over the Chiefs, according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP (+110), followed by Brock Purdy (+210), Christian McCaffrey (+475), Travis Kelce (+1200) and Deebo Samuel (+2000).

San Francisco stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit against Detroit to earn a chance at redemption on the sport's biggest stage after its heartbreaking defeat to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs went into Baltimore and dethroned the No. 1 seed Ravens to secure their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, marking the fourth time in five seasons Kansas City will play for the Lombardi Trophy.

Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid become the fourth pair of NFL head coaches to square off in multiple Super Bowl's.

