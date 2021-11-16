Where 49ers stand in NFL playoff picture after Week 10 win vs. Rams

Where 49ers stand in NFL playoff picture after beating Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just when you thought they were out, the 49ers (4-5) have pulled themselves back into the NFC playoff picture. After a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on "Monday Night Football," the 49ers now sit ninth in the conference, with only the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) sitting between San Francisco and a playoff spot.

The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, both of which already have beaten the 49ers this season, occupy the top two spots in the NFC. If the season ended today, the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rams, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers would fill out the rest of the conference's bracket.

Coming up in Week 11, the 49ers will take on the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7), offering a prime opportunity to get back to .500. Week 12 will see the 49ers take on that Vikings team from Levi's Stadium.

After being embarrassed by the Cardinals last week, the 49ers responded well and ran the ball down LA's throat. San Francisco racked up 156 yards on 44 carries, a season-high for the 49ers' offense.

There has been plenty of talk about turning the page to next season amid the struggles, but this 49ers team just proved it belongs in the conversation among playoff contenders.

They will look to build on that in a favorable matchup against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.