Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture entering Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are back on track, winning their second consecutive game with a 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and further solidifying their status in the NFL playoff picture.

The win ensured San Francisco remains atop the NFC West entering Week 12, as both the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks came into Week 11 with a 6-3 record. The 49ers hold the divisional tiebreaker over the Seahawks for that top spot but remain the NFC's No. 3 seed behind the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1), who face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and Detroit Lions (No. 2).

As the 49ers and Buccaneers duked it out in the Bay, the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams clashed in a divisional matchup at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears, the No. 4-seed New Orleans Saints enjoyed their bye week and the Dallas Cowboys improved to 7-3 after defeating the Carolina Panthers.

If the regular season ended today, the No. 3-seed 49ers would host the No. 6-seed Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in the first round of the postseason.

Here's where the playoff picture stands after the 49ers' latest win:

NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 8-1

2. Detroit Lions -- 8-2

3. San Francisco 49ers -- 7-3

4. New Orleans Saints -- 5-5

5. Dallas Cowboys -- 7-3

7. Minnesota Vikings -- 6-4

7. Seattle Seahawks -- 6-4

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 4-6

9. Atlanta Falcons -- 4-6

10. Green Bay Packers -- 4-6

11. Washington Commanders -- 4-7

12. Los Angeles Rams -- 4-6

13. New York Giants -- 3-8

14. Chicago Bears -- 3-8

15. Arizona Cardinals -- 2-9

16. Carolina Panthers -- 1-9