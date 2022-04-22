Where 49ers stand if Deebo Samuel's trade request becomes reality

Where 49ers stand if Deebo's trade request becomes reality originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the 49ers must go forward without Deebo Samuel, they still have a good core of skill players to build around.

While everyone outside of 49ers headquarters speculates on what might happen with Samuel, the club appeared to stay on track, not making any drastic changes to their pre-draft plan.

Samuel is under contract with the 49ers through the 2022 season and the club could refuse to comply with his trade request. If the 49ers do allow their only Pro Bowl and All-Pro receiver to leave, they will need to add receivers through the NFL draft or free agency.

But they still are set up for success.

Samuel caught 77 of his 121 targets for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. The versatile wide receiver averaged a whopping 18.2 yards per reception and also flourished as a running back with 59 attempts for 365 yards and another eight scores on the ground.

While losing Samuel would be a huge blow to the 49ers' offense, their next four leading receivers are signed for 2022.

George Kittle might not be part of the wide receiver's room, but he nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark in 14 regular-season games. The All Pro tight end caught 71 of his 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns while being a vital contributor to Kyle Shanahan’s run-blocking scheme.

Brandon Aiyuk ranked third in receiving yards on the roster, catching 56 of his 84 targets for 826 yards and five touchdowns. The second-year receiver’s production rose dramatically in the second half of the season, and he will be called upon even more if Samuel gets his wish.

Kyle Juszczyk caught 30 of his 38 targets for 296 yards and one touchdown, proving he is still a valuable piece of the offense as a pass-catcher, ball-carrier and blocker.

Jauan Jennings has continued to develop after missing his rookie season due to injury. In his first season on the field for the 49ers, the Tennessee product grabbed 24 of his 38 targets for 282 yards and five touchdowns. Increased productivity from the seventh-round pick will be vital if Samuel isn't around.

While the 49ers have added a few receivers to the mix in free agency, they will need to look to the draft for another playmaker to make up for the loss of production if Samuel is traded. While there is no one like the “wide-back,” Shanahan and the 49ers still have quality skill players to call upon when the time comes. But Samuel's absence will definitely be felt.

The current remaining members of the 49ers receiving corps:

Malik Turner

Four years experience

29 catches on 41 targets for 414 yards

14.3 yards per catch

Four touchdowns

Ray-Ray McCloud

Four years experience

64 catches on 94 targets for 390 yards

6.1 yards per catch

Austin Mack

One year

Seven catches on 11 targets for 91 yards

3.0 yards per catch

Marcus Johnson

Five years experience

51 catches on 96 targets for 839 yards

16.5 yards per catch

Three touchdowns

KeeSean Johnson

Three years experience

36 catches on 65 targets for 360 yards

10.0 yards per catch

One touchdown

Conor Wedington

Practice squad in 2021

