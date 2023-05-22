Where do 49ers stack up as NFC contenders with current QB uncertainty? 'GMFB'

Yahoo Finance

The Toyota Tacoma, the mid-size pickup king here in the U.S., is getting a total redesign and will be all new for the 2024 model year. The current-gen Tacoma, which has been out since 2015 and very similar to its predecessor that debuted in 2003, is nearly 20 years old - an astoundingly long period in an automotive world where cars and trucks are generally given a 7-year lifecycle. The fact that the Tacoma was so popular for so long is a testament to its strength in the segment.