NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand after Week 8 win vs. Bears

Where 49ers stand in NFL playoff race after win vs. Bears

The 49ers finally got off the mat Sunday, snapping their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

"Huge. I mean, you guys know how it is," coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday after the win. "You lose a couple in a row in the NFL, and it's tough. We've lost four in a row. So that was very needed for a lot of people."

Thanks to that win over the Bears, the 49ers now sit at 3-4 and have stabilized their playoff hopes. Of course, if you're a normal person, you'd say, 'The 49ers need to show some consistency before we talk playoffs.' And I'd agree.

But there's no fun in that.

So, here's where the 49ers stand in the NFC playoff picture after Sunday's Week 8 results.

NFC standings after the Sunday games of Week 8 —-> pic.twitter.com/w57DbmOORu — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2021

The NFC playoff picture shaped up nicely for the 49ers on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings lost a head-scratcher to Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys and look ready to fold with another loss. While the New Orleans Saints upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they lost quarterback Jameis Winston in the process. At 4-4, the Carolina Panthers currently occupy the No. 7 seed but have looked shaky since their 3-0 start.

After a sloppy start Sunday in Chicago, the 49ers finally got going as Jimmy Garoppolo (322 passing yards, two rushing touchdowns) and the offense steamrolled the Bears' defense in the second half to keep their postseason hopes alive.

While the win over the Bears was a welcome relief, the 49ers have to build off it and show the issues that plagued them over the past month have been solved.

That starts Sunday in Week 9 when the 49ers face the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals, who might be without star quarterback Kyler Murray.

