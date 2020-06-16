Where 49ers, Raiders' iconic helmets rank among all 32 NFL teams

With the sports world still on pause due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. we've entered what should have been the dog days of summer for baseball with little to talk about.

But have no fear the NFL is right around the corner and, as such, I've been tasked with ranking all 32 helmets because we need to a definitive list, right?

Maybe?

Well, you're getting one regardless.

The NFL is full of iconic helmets that have been on the gridiron for the last half-century or longer. I hate to break it to you but my rankings don't really take history or nostalgia into account. If it's boring, it's boring. Helmets that have animals, pirate insignias, or a unique logo automatically get a leg up. If the lid just has a letter or two on it then it's headed to the back of the line.

The No. 1 helmet was a no-brainer as was No. 32. The other 30 a little more complicated. Come yell at me on Twitter (@Schrock_And-Awe) if you disagree, which I'm sure you will.

