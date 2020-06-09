Where 49ers' Raheem Mostert ranks among NFL's most elusive running backs

Raheem Mostert's monster performance in the NFC Championship Game easily is one of the most incomparable stat lines in the history of the game.

Going into the showdown against the Green Bay Packers, Mostert had posted one 100-yard rushing game in his five-year career. That came in Week 13 when he rushed for 146 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. What Mostert did seven weeks later was unimaginable.

Mostert was untouchable, gaining 220 yards rushing on 29 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV with a 37-20 win over the Packers. He looked like a star in the making, ready to explode in Kyle Shanahan's offense. So after his breakout performance, where does Mostert rank among the most elusive starting running backs in the NFL?

It might not be as high as you'd think.

Pro Football Focus placed Mostert 17th in their rankings, and that doesn't even include rookies. Much of that has to do with a lack of reps and a small sample size, though.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Mostert forced 17 missed tackles on 53 carries in the playoffs, per PFF. He also averaged 6.3 yards per carry in the playoffs, and PFF had him at 4.0 yards after contact per attempt in the playoffs.

[RELATED: Mostert was NFL's third-most explosive runner in 2019]

The breakout star knew how to make defenders miss in the regular season, too. Mostert forced 29 missed tackles on 137 carries in the regular season, according to PFF, and 3.5 yards after contact per carry.

While the 49ers still will have a running back by committee, Mostert is expecting a much heavier workload this upcoming season.

"I'm just building myself up," Mostert said to Bay Area reporters in late May. "I'm gaining some more muscle, which is kind of bizarre. I haven't been able to think about gaining it in a while, but I'm incorporating it into my daily workouts in a way so I'm able to take those hits and be one of those guys getting 200 carries.

Story continues

"I have to prepare for that. The only way I know how is to get bulky and get stronger."

Mostert set the bar high with his historic performance in the NFC Championship Game, and it's clear he's ready to raise expectations even higher.

Where 49ers' Raheem Mostert ranks among NFL's most elusive running backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area