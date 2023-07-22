Where 49ers players rank in ‘Madden NFL 24' ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

"Madden NFL 24" officially has released all of its ratings for the league's top players, and some 49ers stars are among the best.

Sure, the ratings don't mean much in the grand scheme of things. But it's always fun to see where San Francisco's standouts land in the video game when it comes to their overall skill.

Here's how key 49ers fared in this year's edition of Madden:

Tied at No. 1: Nick Bosa (98 overall)

Bosa didn't make it into the game's elusive 99 Club, instead grabbing the next-best rating along with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (T-1, 98 overall).

While ratings in the game can change throughout the course of a campaign, it's hard to imagine Bosa could do much more during the 2023 NFL season to be bumped up to a 99. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year had his most dominant season yet in 2022, recording an NFL-best 18.5 sacks and helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game for the third time since they drafted him in 2019.

Bosa received a 99 in awareness rating but only a 91 and 87 in strength and agility, respectively. Ahead of the 2022 season, Bosa said he had dropped down to about 9 percent body fat -- and it showed, through both the eye test and the results on the field. While his improved performance wasn't enough to earn him that 99, Bosa still jumped from a 94 in last year's game to his rating of 98 this season.

Good luck blocking this group 💯



Your #Madden24 top 10 edge rushers 🤝 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/cKm59HBHzZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 18, 2023

No. 1: Fred Warner (96 overall)

Out of all the NFL's linebackers, Warner comes out on top in this year's Madden. He's far above the pack, too, ahead of Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith (No. 2, 92 overall).

Warner's side-to-side coverage helped him earned the coveted No. 1 spot, earning a 99 in play recognition as well as the best zone-coverage (85) and man-coverage (76) ratings among middle linebackers. His 2022 campaign featured a return to his 2021 All-Pro form, notching 130 combined tackles, two sacks, a career-high 10 passes defended and an interception.

The 26-year-old is a linebacker who plays more like a safety, covering immense ground despite his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame. He most recently showcased what an asset he is in coverage during the 49ers' divisional-round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, allowing just two receptions for eight yards on five targets.

No. 9: Dre Greenlaw (86 overall)

Greenlaw finally is receiving the respect he deserves this offseason, topping linebacker ratings across the league.

Unsurprisingly, Greenlaw's highest ratings came in the tackle and pursuit categories at 93. He had a stellar campaign with the 49ers in 2022, finishing the season one vote shy of an All-Pro nod after leading San Francisco's top-ranked defense with 82 solo tackles and finishing in the league's top 20 for total tackles (127). After Greenlaw was denied Pro Bowl honors last season, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believed it was one of the biggest snubs of the season.

Expectations are high for Greenlaw in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. And after Greenlaw underwent a minor offseason thumb surgery, he certainly will look to earn the accolades he missed out on now that he's fully healthy.

No. 2: Christian McCaffrey (96 overall)

McCaffrey has all the attributes any NFL team would want in its franchise running back, but that wasn't enough to earn him the video game's No. 1 rating, which went to Cleveland Browns back Nick Chubb (97 overall).

Where Chubb has McCaffrey beat is Madden's break tackle rating -- the Browns star earned a 99 in this category compared to McCaffrey's 85. But the 49ers' 2022 midseason trade acquisition was rewarded for his evasiveness, earning top rating of 98 in carrying, second in change of direction (93) and third in juke move (93).

The 49ers certainly don't care about McCaffrey's Madden rating after what he did on the field for them last season, helping them go undefeated in Weeks 8 through 18 once he took the helm as their dual-threat starting running back. Between time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco in 2022, McCaffrey finished his first healthy season since 2019 with 1,139 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go with 85 catches, 741 receiving yards and five touchdown passes caught.

Tied at No. 2: Trent Williams (98 overall)

After reigning supreme with a 99 rating last year, Williams comes in at No. 2 in 2023 alongside Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson. The No. 1 spot goes to Cowboys guard Zack Martin (99 overall).

Williams is the perfect picture of NFL consistency as a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, serving as San Francisco's anchor along the offensive line since he arrived in the Bay back in a 2020 trade. He picked up right where Joe Staley left off and is widely viewed as the game's premier left tackle, most recently allowing just a single sack in 2022 along with 19 pressures in 17 regular and postseason starts.

The 49ers are used to uncertainty at the quarterback position. But when it comes to the guy protecting him, there's never a doubt Williams will get the job done.

No. 2: George Kittle (96 overall)

Ahead of his seventh NFL season, Kittle remains one of the best tight ends in the league.

The People's Tight End came in at No. 2 behind Kansas City Chiefs veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce (99 overall). Kittle began his 2022 campaign on the sideline as he dealt with injury, but once he returned it was off to the races. He finished the season with a career-high 11 touchdown passes, eventually making 18 starts -- including the playoffs -- en route to 70 receptions for 929 yards.

No surprises here -- the "YAC Bro" earned Madden's top break tackle rating among tight ends at 81, and his impact block and run block power ratings also were No. 1. And should 49ers second-year quarterback return fully healthy in 2023, Kittle could put up even better offensive numbers thanks to the duo's undeniable chemistry -- and the 49ers Faithful can count on their tight end gunning for the top spot.

Not all of the 49ers' star players were lucky enough to land in the top 10 at their positions in Madden. Here's a full list of the 49ers' ratings (h/t 49ers.com):

