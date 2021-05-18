Where 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo is ranked among starting QBs by PFF
Jimmy Garoppolo is in a much different place than he was just a year ago.
Following a trip to the Super Bowl, Garoppolo faced plenty of criticism but was expected to bounce back and have the 49ers back in contention. Instead, his injury history continued and the 49ers selected their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Garoppolo still is expected to be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2021. So, where does he rank among all starting signal-callers? Pro Football Focus doesn't have him very high.
After an injury-riddled season, PFF ranks Garoppolo No. 22 among starting QBs in the NFL.
"Garoppolo has shown he’s capable of executing Shanahan’s offense at a high level, but he tends to make a few questionable decisions or throws per game," former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski wrote for PFF. "Lance did a phenomenal job of protecting the football in college.
"It will be interesting to see how this plays out -- expect Garoppolo to have a good year even under such pressure."
Garoppolo, 29, appeared in only six games last season and had to exit two of them early. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and was intercepted five times.
However, he did lead the 49ers to a NFC West championship, NFC title and trip to the Super Bowl his one full season as the 49ers' starter. In 2019, he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and was intercepted 13 times.
The job is Garoppolo's to lose. But when Lance looks ready to take the job, coach Kyle Shanahan won't blink twice.