Where do 49ers go from here? 'GMFB'

After Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, the Chargers are 6-6 and are No. 9 in the conference. They’ll have to jump at least two teams to make it to the postseason, which won’t be the easiest thing based on the club’s schedule. But star safety Derwin James essentially said postgame that the Chargers have to [more]
Well-traveled backup quarterback Josh Johnson is heading to San Francisco again. The 49ers are signing Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This will be Johnson’s fourth stint with the 49ers during a career that has seen him sign with more teams than any other player in NFL history. Johnson [more]
After losing Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers signed Josh Johnson off the Broncos' practice squad.
From Aaron Rodgers' triumph in Chicago to Brock Purdy taking over in San Francisco, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 13.
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the season.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all thirteen of Sunday's games from around the league including the season-ending injury to Garoppolo, the Bengals rounding into Super Bowl form yet again, the Minnesota Vikings holding off the New York Jets & Deshaun Watson's return to football in Houston.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Nick Bosa had a monster performance vs. the Dolphins and some choice words for head coach Kyle Shanahan afterwards.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
The Eagles are 11-1 after another demonstrative win but it seems the worldwide leader in sports still has some curious questions about the Birds. By Adam Hermann
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
College Football Playoff, bowl game first quick predictions. early lines, analysis before starting the deep dive into all 41 matchups & the CFP National Championship