Where 49ers fell short in NFLPA player survey despite top-10 ranking

Where 49ers fell short in NFLPA survey despite top-10 ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

An NFL player's on-field production is directly linked to how they're able to care for themselves in between games, and the 49ers' team facilities are among the best in the league according to a new report.

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section -- good enough for seventh among the NFL's 32 teams.

The report cards are a product of polling 1,300 NFL players, who "provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions but also help raise standards across the league," the NFLPA stated.

The 49ers' training room, where San Francisco players rehab and recover throughout the week, received a C+ ranking from the team's players, who cited the tubs and rehab pool as small along with a lack of tables and space in the training room itself.

Among all NFL training rooms, the 49ers' ranks 17th. San Francisco's report card also noted owner Jed York ranked seventh among team owners for his willingness to invest money into upgrading the team's facilities, so the training room's grade could result in some changes being made.

The NFL's top-ranked teams in the poll include the Minnesota Vikings (No. 1), followed by the Miami Dolphins at No. 2 and Las Vegas Raiders at No. 3. The Washington Commanders were ranked last at No. 32, while the Arizona Cardinals (No. 31) and Los Angeles Charges (No. 30) rounded out the bottom three.

