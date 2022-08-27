Where 49ers' Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams should rank in NFL Top 100

NFL Top 100: Where Deebo, Williams should rank among Nos. 1-20 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A sneak peek at the NFL Top 100 list’s best 20 players revealed Thursday confirmed what many 49ers fans already knew: Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel are among the league’s elite.

But exactly where should they be on the list?

While their official ranking isn’t known yet, the pair of offensive juggernauts bring San Francisco’s total number of players in the top 100 to seven -- the second most of all NFL teams behind the Los Angeles Chargers, who have eight.

Samuel and Williams join fullback Kyle Juszczyk (No. 100), safety Jimmie Ward (No. 96), linebacker Fred Warner (No. 47), defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 25) and tight end George Kittle (No. 22) on the list.

Before the two All-Pros’ final positions in the player-voted rankings are revealed Sunday night on NFL Network, here’s where they should be ranked, in a perfect world:

Deebo Samuel -- No. 17 (Unranked last year)

The fact that Samuel’s debut in the NFL Top 100 comes in the top 20 tells you everything you need to know about his 2021 season. His duality both as a receiver and out of the backfield made him invaluable to the 49ers, and the 26-year-old certainly made the most out of the “wide back” position on his way to becoming one of the most electrifying players in the league.

Samuel tied the NFL lead in catches of 40 yards or more with nine and collected six touchdowns on 77 receptions last season.

The YAC bro was also fifth in the league in receiving yards with 1,405 despite his decreased reps at receiver, and his 780 receiving yards after catch placed him behind only Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (who had nearly double the receptions as Samuel). He led the NFL in yards per catch, too, at 18.2.

Toss in Samuel’s 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a running back, and his unique abilities speak for themselves. It’s hard not to think about what Samuel could have achieved as a pure receiver last year, however; before he transitioned to his hybrid role midway through the season, Samuel easily kept pace with Kupp for the league lead in receiving yards.

Samuel’s versatility is undeniable, and there’s no player like him in the NFL. His recent multimillion-dollar contract extension with the 49ers proves that.

But with other top-tier receivers who have spent years making names for themselves in the top 20 as well (Kupp, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill), it’s hard to place Samuel in front of such consistent top performers after just one incredible season. And over in Minnesota, Justin Jefferson has proven to be the real deal for the Vikings with back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in his first two seasons.

Should Samuel’s All-Pro play continue with Trey Lance under center for San Francisco this season, expect him to be ranked even higher next year. Still, his first appearance on the list at No. 17 would be an honor in itself.

Trent Williams -- No. 6 (No. 42 last year)

It’s undeniable that Williams is the best offensive lineman in the league. There’s even a case to be made for the 34-year-old as the best overall player in the NFL, and he most certainly is the best player on the 49ers.

To put it lightly, Williams is an expert at his craft. He serves a critical role in San Francisco’s offense as the league’s best run blocker, and his pass protection is nearly as clean. There isn’t anyone better to protect Trey Lance’s blind side in his first season as San Francisco’s starting quarterback, either, as Williams allowed just one sack and 16 pressures last season.

Those numbers helped Williams make his first All-Pro team and his ninth Pro Bowl. Prior to his 2021 campaign, the 49ers made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history after he allowed just 19 pressures on 957 snaps in 2020. Last season, he continued to show why he’s worth the money.

It would be easy to place Williams in the NFL Top 100’s top five, especially considering how his teammates and other players around the league speak of his talents.

But a jump from No. 42 to No. 6 recognizes his continued dominance in the league without diminishing the accomplishments of those who could be deemed the league’s best five players in Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Kupp, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

When all is said and done, the 49ers’ offense is in good hands with a league-renowned stalwart like Williams on the line no matter where he ends up on the list.

