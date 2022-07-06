Where 49ers' Arik Armstead ranks among top defensive tackles by coaches, execs

Where Armstead ranks among top D-tackles by coaches, execs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defensive line can rival that of any of the league's top units.

Led by All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa, San Francisco deploys a strong pass-rush that also consists of defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive end Samson Ebukam, third-year tackle Javon Kinlaw and rotational pieces such as 2022 second-round pick Drake Jackson, Kerry Hyder Jr., Hassan Ridgeway and Kevin Givens.

ESPN conducted a survey compiled of rankings from NFL coaches and executives of each of the top-10 players at various position groups. Bosa was ranked No. 3 at the defensive end position by those surveyed and Armstead found his way into the top 10 at the tackle position.

8. Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Out of top 10

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

"Armstead has played defensive end and tackle for the 49ers over the years, but he thrived as a playmaker inside in 2021, racking up 63 tackles and 6.0 sacks," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes. "He posted a solid 77.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

"He can be dominant at times, kind of like a younger Fletcher Cox," an NFC executive told ESPN. "Can play with length and quickness."

"Armstead's sack total was back up with a healthy Nick Bosa in the lineup. He recorded 3.5 in 2020, which Bosa mostly missed with a torn ACL in his left knee. But that shouldn't be held against him. At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Armstead can affect about any game plan. He posted 29 pressures last season, and his 37.6% run stop win rate was 16th among linemen."

The seven players ranked higher than Armstead (in order) were Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones, Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner, Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward, Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Vita Vea.

Story continues

The 2022 season will be Armstead's eighth with San Francisco, his best coming in 2019 when he recorded 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, 54 combined tackles and 18 quarterback hits in 16 games played.

Not only is Armstead versatile as an inside and outside rusher off the line, but the 28-year-old has played in every single game for four years straight, a testament to his durability at a tough position.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast