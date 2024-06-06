Where 247Sports ranks Michigan football in preseason Big Ten power rankings

College football offseason talk is heating up as media outlets have been putting together their lists of what teams will be atop the sport if not their conferences.

And while Michigan football is among the top teams in the country, just about no one expects a fourth straight Big Ten Championship.

Part of that is the influx of new teams into the Big Ten. Oregon figures to be a championship contender beyond the conference — despite the Ducks having never won a national championship — while Ohio State’s frivolity in the transfer portal has many backing the Buckeyes in 2024. But Michigan is somewhat on the outside looking in when it comes to expectations.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford released his preseason Big Ten power rankings and the Michigan Wolverines are behind the two aforementioned schools but ahead of Penn State, USC, and Washington.

3. Michigan Wolverines Expectations are other-worldly for the Wolverines given last season’s 15-0 romp to a national championship, but that’s a bit unfair for first-year coach Sherrone Moore. The roster has several new pieces offensively, the coaching staff is almost completely different and schedule doesn’t let up. Michigan plays Texas, out of conference, in Week 2. Brutal. In most cases, you would see the defending national champion’s win total around 10.5 or 11 the following summer, but that’s not the case here. We could see Michigan falling from grace somewhat, perhaps in the nine-win range.

The schedule is certainly daunting, as Crawford acknowledges. But if Michigan can get past Texas in Week 2, the sky really is the limit for this team. The big thing for the Wolverines will be finding a way to get the offense to midseason form early in the season while the defense likely carries the load in the meantime.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire