Where 247Sports ranks J.J. McCarthy in Big Ten quarterback list

Michigan football returns just about every big-time playmaker on the offensive side of the ball for this upcoming season. Yeah, the Wolverines did lose Ronnie Bell and Luke Schoonmaker — both were major threats in the passing game — but the maize and blue also return both running backs and a plethora of options to throw the ball to.

But quite possibly the biggest returnee is junior J.J. McCarthy who will lead the offense for the second year in a row and for the first time in a long time — no quarterback controversy.

Last season the former five-star recruit threw for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading Michigan to an undefeated season and trip to the College Football Playoff. But McCarthy got a little off-script and threw two crucial interceptions against TCU.

The talent is there and the potential is through the roof for what McCarthy can do as the Michigan starting quarterback. This is why 247Sports lists him as the No. 1 quarterback in the Big Ten conference heading into the season. Brad Crawford ranked all 14 projected starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten heading into the 2023 season and he believes the Wolverines have the best guy behind center.

This offense should be a well-oiled machine on the ground with Blake Corumreturning and will only ask McCarthy to do what he has to in the passing game. He’s a threat with his legs as well. McCarthy accounted for 27 total touchdowns this season and will enter the 2023 campaign with a chip on his shoulder after leading the Wolverines to 13-straight wins prior to an upset loss to TCU in the playoff. And this time around, there’s no McNamara behind him after the former Michigan signal caller transferred to Iowa.

Last season McCarthy was nursing an injury and couldn’t participate in the spring game, but he should be out there this year on April 1 when Michigan takes the field.

More Football!

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire