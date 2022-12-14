Where each ‘23 Ohio State recruit landed on 247Sports updated Top 247 rankings

Breaking News:

Michael Chen
·2 min read

When you assemble one of the top rated recruiting classes in the country, you are bound to have plenty of players who are among the highest rated in the nation. That is exactly the case for Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes football program.

The evidence in here, as 247Sports has updated their Top 247 recruits and it is littered with Buckeye commitments. In total there were twelve future OSU stars that made the list with room to add a few more before the early signing period and the traditional signing day in February. Find out below where each of those 12 verbal commits landed in the updated rankings.

#25 Wide receiver Carnell Tate (5 Star)

#31 Wide receiver Brandon Inniss (5 Star)

#45 Wide receiver Noah Rogers

#65 Tight End Jelani Thurman

#88 Offensive lineman Luke Montgomery

#104 Safety Malik Hartford

#128 Defensive end Jason Moore

#154 Defensive lineman Will Smith

#157 Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt

#178 Defensive lineman Kayden McDonald

#200 Linebacker Arvell Reese

#206 Cornerback Kayin Lee

