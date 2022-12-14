Where each ‘23 Ohio State recruit landed on 247Sports updated Top 247 rankings

When you assemble one of the top rated recruiting classes in the country, you are bound to have plenty of players who are among the highest rated in the nation. That is exactly the case for Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes football program.

The evidence in here, as 247Sports has updated their Top 247 recruits and it is littered with Buckeye commitments. In total there were twelve future OSU stars that made the list with room to add a few more before the early signing period and the traditional signing day in February. Find out below where each of those 12 verbal commits landed in the updated rankings.

#25 Wide receiver Carnell Tate (5 Star)

This one for the city🥂 pic.twitter.com/NUU22zp1sc — Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) June 20, 2022

#31 Wide receiver Brandon Inniss (5 Star)

#45 Wide receiver Noah Rogers

#65 Tight End Jelani Thurman

Ohio State 4⭐️ TE commit Jelani Thurman rises up for the touchdown catch!https://t.co/XrABiNqn0Zpic.twitter.com/UaV5NM58Tl — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 10, 2022

#88 Offensive lineman Luke Montgomery

Thankful to receive 1st team all state division 1 for the second year in row! pic.twitter.com/qsK4lHf5j1 — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) December 8, 2022

#104 Safety Malik Hartford

🏅Larosa’s MVP

🏅GMC First Team All Conference

🏅GMC Defensive Player of the Year

🏅GMC All Academic Award

🏅SWOFCA All-City First Team

🏅OPSWA Division 1 Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year

🏅OPSWA All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year

🏅OPSWA All-Ohio First Team pic.twitter.com/NCiDJln6pG — Malik Hartford🤴🏽 (@MalikHartford) December 9, 2022

#128 Defensive end Jason Moore

Had a great in home visit tonight with the family!🌰Thank you for coming! @ryandaytime @R2X_Rushmen1 pic.twitter.com/WwqJuThiF6 — Jason Moore (@jayymoneyy32_) December 13, 2022

#154 Defensive lineman Will Smith

#157 Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt

#178 Defensive lineman Kayden McDonald

#200 Linebacker Arvell Reese

#206 Cornerback Kayin Lee

