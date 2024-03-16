Where is 2024 women's Final Four? Dates, location for March Madness semifinals, national title

With the NCAA Tournament nearly here, the road to the Final Four is soon to start for 68 women's college basketball teams.

The Final Four of March Madness consists of four winners from out of two regions, which this season are located in Albany, New York, and Portland, Oregon. The Final Four was in Dallas last season, and included Iowa, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and LSU, who beat the Hawkeyes in the national championship.

Ohio State is among the contenders for a 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, though two teams that have dominated headlines — and opponents — all year seem firmly entrenched on that seed line.

South Carolina (32-0) and Iowa (29-4) are projected to be No. 1 seeds and are likely two of the top contenders to repeat as Final Four participants. The Gamecocks are seeking to become the first undefeated team since UConn in 2015-16 after falling just short of the goal in last season's Final Four loss to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes, of course, are led by senior guard Caitlin Clark, who's averaging a nation-high 31.9 points and 8.9 assists per game this season and broke the NCAA record for career points in both men's and women's basketball.

Here's where the 2024 Final Four is for the NCAA women's tournament:

Where is the women's Final Four in 2024?

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)

The 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland from April 5-7. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

It will be the second time in NCAA Women's Tournament history that Cleveland has hosted a Final Four. The first came in 2007, when the Tennessee Lady Vols beat Rutgers 59-46 in Quicken Loans Arena.

Women's Final Final schedule 2024

The women's Final Four will take place on Friday April 5, with the winners of the national semifinals facing off in the national championship game on Sunday, April 7.

Friday, April 5

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7

National championship: 3 p.m. ET

How to watch the 2024 women's Final Four

TV: ESPN | ABC

Streaming: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

The women's Final Four will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, with the two national semifinal games airing on ESPN and the national championship game broadcasting on ABC. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Women's Final Four venues by year

Here are the where the upcoming Final Four are scheduled:

2025: Tampa, Fla.

2026: Phoenix

2027: Columbus, Ohio

2028: Indianapolis

2029: San Antonio

2030: Portland, Ore.

2031: Dallas

2024 women's March Madness venues

The first and second rounds will be hosted by teams selected as a No. 4 seed or higher and will be announced when the full bracket is revealed on Sunday.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held in Portland, Oregon, and Albany, New York, with two of the four regions play at each respective site. The Final Four will be in Cleveland. Here's a look at the host venues for women's March Madness in 2024:

First, second rounds:

Hosted by top 16 seeds in NCAA Women's Tournament

Sweet 16, Elite Eight:

MVP Arena (Albany, N.Y.)

Moda Center (Portland, Ore.)

Final Four, national championship:

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)

