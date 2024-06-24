Where do the 2024 Celtics stack up in history?

The Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship in commanding fashion. They dropped three games during the postseason. They held their opponents to under 100 points in 11 of their 19 games. And they overcame the Dallas Mavericks in five outings to secure their spot in the history books.

Domination has been part of the Celtics’ journey this season. They were the best regular-season team, had a top-three offense and defense, and led the NBA in net rating. As such, it’s easy to see this year’s roster as one of the strongest teams in the NBA’s history.

In a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get UP,” Mike Greenberg, Zach Lowe and Udonis Haslem debated where this year’s Celtics team ranks against some of the other historically great teams in the league.

If you want to find out where this years Celtics ranked, you can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire