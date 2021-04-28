Where is 2021 NFL Draft: Location, dates, start time, fan attendance, how to watch and more
The 2021 NFL Draft takes place this Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 in various locations across Cleveland, Ohio including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. See below for additional information on how to watch/ live stream this year’s draft. For a complete list of all 259 picks, click here for the 2021 NFL Draft order.
What time does the NFL Draft start this year?
The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Will fans be able to attend this year’s draft?
According to NFL.com, this year “a select number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland while fans, media, NFL Network, ESPN and ABC crews will also be on-site as the league welcomes the new rookie class.”
How can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft live?
ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will once again air all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN coverage will be led by Mike Greenberg in his debut as host, joining Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland with insight from Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber. ABC’s coverage will feature commentary from Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. On NFL Network, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and David Shaw will be on the main set with Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark also contributing.
Where can I live stream the NFL Draft?
In addition to ESPN, ABC and NFL Network airing the draft live on broadcast TV, you can live stream the NFL Draft on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV.
