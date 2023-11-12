Where are the 20 drunkest cities in the United States?
Bottom's up...
While it’s not the healthiest of hobbies, sometimes a drink just takes the edge off in all the right ways. Some places just like to… indulge a little more than others.
24/7 Wall Street reviewed the excessive drinking rates in 381 metro areas in the United States. Based on their findings, the 20 “drunkest” cities in America are…
20. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.5%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.4%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 2,921 (185.8 per 100,000).
19. Ames, Iowa
Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.7%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 15.0%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 176 (181.3 per 100,000).
18. Fairbanks, Alaska
Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.7%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 37.8%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 164 (163.0 per 100,000).
17. Lincoln, NE
Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.7%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 25.5%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 668 (204.5 per 100,000).
16. Watertown-Fort Drum, N.Y.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.9%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 32.8%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 270 (236.8 per 100,000).
15. Sheboygan, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.0%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 27.1%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 234 (202.7 per 100,000).
14. Dubuque, Iowa
Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.0%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 40.0%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 199 (205.1 per 100,000).
13. Iowa City, Iowa
Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.1%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 17.7%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 387 (229.2 per 100,000).
12. Fond du Lac, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.5%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 27.0%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 188 (184.1 per 100,000).
11. Mankato/North Mankato, Minn.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.6%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 18.0%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 181 (181.0 per 100,000).
10. La Crosse-Onalaska, Wis./Minn.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.8%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.4%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 313 (228.6 per 100,000).
9. Wausau, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.2%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 28.9%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 253 (186.6 per 100,000).
8. Grand Forks, N.D./Minn.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.2%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 34.0%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 206 (200.5 per 100,000).
7. Missoula, Mont.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.3%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 44.4%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 285 (245.4 per 100,000).
6. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.5%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 47.9%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 327 (192.5 per 100,000).
5. Fargo, N.D./Minn.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 25.2%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.0%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 433 (181.8 per 100,000).
4. Madison, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 25.9%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.0%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 1,464 (225.6 per 100,000).
3. Appleton, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 26.2%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 25.7%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 499 (213.2 per 100,000).
2. Eau Claire, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 26.2%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.9%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: (232.3 per 100,000).
1. Green Bay, Wis.
Percent adults drinking to excess: 26.5%.
Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 50.5%.
Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 652 (204.9 per 100,000).