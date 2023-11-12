Where are the 20 drunkest cities in the United States?

Bottom's up...

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While it’s not the healthiest of hobbies, sometimes a drink just takes the edge off in all the right ways. Some places just like to… indulge a little more than others.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed the excessive drinking rates in 381 metro areas in the United States. Based on their findings, the 20 “drunkest” cities in America are…

20. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.5%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.4%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 2,921 (185.8 per 100,000).

19. Ames, Iowa

Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.7%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 15.0%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 176 (181.3 per 100,000).

18. Fairbanks, Alaska

Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.7%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 37.8%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 164 (163.0 per 100,000).

17. Lincoln, NE

Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.7%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 25.5%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 668 (204.5 per 100,000).

16. Watertown-Fort Drum, N.Y.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 22.9%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 32.8%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 270 (236.8 per 100,000).

15. Sheboygan, Wis.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.0%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 27.1%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 234 (202.7 per 100,000).

14. Dubuque, Iowa

Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.0%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 40.0%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 199 (205.1 per 100,000).

13. Iowa City, Iowa

Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.1%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 17.7%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 387 (229.2 per 100,000).

12. Fond du Lac, Wis.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.5%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 27.0%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 188 (184.1 per 100,000).

11. Mankato/North Mankato, Minn.

(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.6%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 18.0%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 181 (181.0 per 100,000).

10. La Crosse-Onalaska, Wis./Minn.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 23.8%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.4%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 313 (228.6 per 100,000).

9. Wausau, Wis.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.2%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 28.9%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 253 (186.6 per 100,000).

8. Grand Forks, N.D./Minn.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.2%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 34.0%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 206 (200.5 per 100,000).

7. Missoula, Mont.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.3%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 44.4%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 285 (245.4 per 100,000).

6. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wis.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 24.5%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 47.9%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 327 (192.5 per 100,000).

5. Fargo, N.D./Minn.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 25.2%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.0%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 433 (181.8 per 100,000).

4. Madison, Wis.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 25.9%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.0%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 1,464 (225.6 per 100,000).

3. Appleton, Wis.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 26.2%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 25.7%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 499 (213.2 per 100,000).

2. Eau Claire, Wis.

Percent adults drinking to excess: 26.2%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.9%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: (232.3 per 100,000).

1. Green Bay, Wis.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Percent adults drinking to excess: 26.5%.

Percent driving deaths involving alcohol: 50.5%.

Est. numbers of restaurants and bars: 652 (204.9 per 100,000).

