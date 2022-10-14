When's the last time the Chicago Bears wore orange helmets?

When's the last time the Bears wore orange helmets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears unveiled new, orange uniforms with matching jerseys and helmets.

The NFL lifted its rule to require teams to wear the same color helmets all season, motivating teams to create new alternate uniforms with different colored helmets.

However, this isn't the first time the Bears have worn orange helmets. They wore orange helmets in 1938.

Despite the glamor of the new helmet designs, the orange color is nothing new. But, the unique uniforms are fascinating for NFL fans.

