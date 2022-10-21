Andy Dalton becomes a meme with stellar TV shot of him after pick-6

Andy Dalton had a weird first half on Thursday night. At least it provided a screen shot that should go in the Louvre.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback had a couple touchdowns, and also a pick into the end zone. Despite the interception, the Saints were tied 14-14 against the Arizona Cardinals with two minutes left before halftime. Then he had a historic two-minute drill. Not the good kind of history.

Dalton threw a pick-six that deflected off Marquez Callaway and returned for a touchdown by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson. Wilson flipped into the end zone and led to a camera shot that is practically fine art.

It would have been a really weird half if it ended there. Two touchdowns, two interceptions. But the Saints still had time and another two-minute drill.

And Dalton threw another pick-six.

This one went to linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He returned it 56 yards for a score. That led to some folks digging into the history of Dalton throwing two pick-sixes in a two-minute drill, and it was the first of its kind in a long time. It was also the first time in a few years that a quarterback had thrown back-to-back pick-sixes at any point of a game.

Andy Dalton is the only player since at least 2000 with multiple pick-6s in the 2-minute drill in the same game. pic.twitter.com/jASuIAXKu5 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 21, 2022

The last QB to throw two Pick 6s in the last two minutes of a first half like Andy Dalton just did?



Dan Marino in 1997 vs. Pete Carroll’s New England Patriots. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 21, 2022

Andy Dalton is the 1st QB to throw a pick-6 on consecutive drives since Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 2 of 2019 against the Patriots. New England beat the Dolphins that day 43-0. Fitzpatrick is calling the game here tonight for @PrimeVideo — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 21, 2022

Here's Dalton's line for the first half: 9-of-15, 177 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 101.2 passer rating. It is really, really hard to throw three interceptions in a half and still have a passer rating above 100. The Cardinals won the game 42-34 in large part to Dalton's three errors.

The Saints are going with Dalton because Jameis Winston is still working back from injuries. Dalton was considered a safer option because he won't turn it over as often as Winston. Dalton had a Winston-esque game on Thursday night.