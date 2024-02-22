We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game? How to watch Iowa vs. Indiana tonight

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play the Indiana Hoosiers tonight. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Last week, Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. Tonight, the basketball action continues when the 6-foot Iowa point guard and the Hawkeyes face the Indiana Hoosiers, headlining Big Ten coverage exclusively on Peacock. Headed into tonight's match-up, Iowa will be looking to upset Indiana's 13-game home winning streak. Clark's team currently trails No. 2 Ohio State by just one game for the No. 1 seed in next month's Big Ten tournament. Indiana currently sits 1.5 games behind Ohio State. Are you ready to watch Big Ten basketball tonight? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into Caitlin Clark’s next game: Iowa vs. Indiana.

How to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game:

Peacock Stream the Iowa vs. Indiana game $6 at Peacock

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Channel: N/A

Streaming: Exclusively on Peacock

What time is the Iowa vs. Indiana game on?

No. 4 Iowa plays No. 14 Indiana this Thursday, Feb. 22. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET. pregame coverage starts with the B1G College Countdown show at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Iowa vs. Indiana game on?

Caitlin Clark’s next game will stream exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game:

How many records has Caitlin Clark broken?

This NCAA basketball season has been incredibly successful for Clark. In her last game she finally broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. She is currently Iowa's all-time scoring leader and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader. Clark also became the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in her career.