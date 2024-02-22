When is Caitlin Clark's next game? How to watch Iowa vs. Indiana tonight
Last week, Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. Tonight, the basketball action continues when the 6-foot Iowa point guard and the Hawkeyes face the Indiana Hoosiers, headlining Big Ten coverage exclusively on Peacock. Headed into tonight's match-up, Iowa will be looking to upset Indiana's 13-game home winning streak. Clark's team currently trails No. 2 Ohio State by just one game for the No. 1 seed in next month's Big Ten tournament. Indiana currently sits 1.5 games behind Ohio State. Are you ready to watch Big Ten basketball tonight? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into Caitlin Clark’s next game: Iowa vs. Indiana.
How to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game:
Peacock
Stream the Iowa vs. Indiana game
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024
Tipoff time: 8 p.m. ET
Game: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Channel: N/A
Streaming: Exclusively on Peacock
What time is the Iowa vs. Indiana game on?
No. 4 Iowa plays No. 14 Indiana this Thursday, Feb. 22. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET. pregame coverage starts with the B1G College Countdown show at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Iowa vs. Indiana game on?
Caitlin Clark’s next game will stream exclusively on Peacock.
How to watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game:
Caitlin Clark's next game will stream exclusively on Peacock. For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and even recent theatrical releases like Five Nights at Freddy's and the Super Mario movie.
For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
And if you're a student looking to catch Big 10 basketball games, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months.
How many records has Caitlin Clark broken?
This NCAA basketball season has been incredibly successful for Clark. In her last game she finally broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. She is currently Iowa's all-time scoring leader and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader. Clark also became the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in her career.