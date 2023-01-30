Breaking news:

Chiefs win thrilling AFC championship game, 23-20, will face Eagles in Super Bowl

When is 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs

Yahoo Sports Staff

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles VS. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
TV: Fox
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)

Super Bowl LVII is set. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
