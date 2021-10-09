Whelen to sponsor Sheldon Creed for 2022 Xfinity season

Whelen Engineering will sponsor Sheldon Creed for the entire 2022 Xfinity Series, Richard Childress Racing announced Saturday.

Creed will be a rookie in the Xfinity Series next season. He is the reigning Camping World Truck Series champion. He holds the final transfer spot to the championship race heading into the Oct. 30 Truck race at Martinsville Speedway.

“Whelen Engineering takes pride in our long-standing involvement in motorsports,” said Peter Tiezzi, III, General Manager of Motorsports and Project Manager for Whelen Engineering Company, Inc. in a statement. “We know that our relationship with an iconic team in Richard Childress Racing and a young, talented racer in Sheldon Creed illustrates our commitment to auto racing, while simultaneously increasing the public’s awareness of our presence and capabilities.”

Richard Childress Racing stated that Myatt Snider, current driver of the team’s No. 2 car, will remain a part of the RCR/GM development program. Snider’s plans will be announced at a later date.

