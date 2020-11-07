Wheels come off for Michigan football in blowout loss at Indiana, 38-21

Michigan football lost to Indiana for the first time since 1987 on Saturday.

And the Jim Harbaugh era reached another low.

The Wolverines' 24-game win streak against the Hoosiers ended in a sloppy, dispiriting 38-21 loss. Michigan entered the game hoping for a reset after a disastrous loss to Michigan State.

It elected to receive the opening kickoff after winning the opening coin toss, looking to set the tone with a decisive first drive. Then the offense went three-and-out before Indiana drove down the field for a touchdown.

Talk about a tone-setter.

The Wolverines are a young, inexperienced team that struggles to make routine plays. Quarterback Joe Milton missed numerous open throws and overshot Ronnie Bell on what would've been an easy touchdown. Cornerback Vincent Gray committed a crucial pass interference on third down. And the defensive front couldn't stop jumping offsides, handing Indiana five free plays in the first half.

Just when it appeared the Wolverines might have a chance at the comeback, forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back down 10 with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter, Milton threw his first interception of the season.

There's not one thing U-M can point to and say it does particularly well. And that means the rest of the season could get uglier for Harbaugh and the Wolverines if things don't change in a hurry.

Here's how U-M lost its second consecutive game:

Defense couldn't get stops

Defensive coordinator Don Brown is stuck between a rock and a hard place. He can't trust his cornerbacks to play man coverage. His defensive front isn't getting consistent pressure without stunts or blitzes. Against the Hoosiers, Brown continued his search for a reliable pass defense. He mixed in plenty of zone coverages. He blitzed. He rotated in different packages and looks. But none of it worked. This is the worst Michigan's defense has been under Harbaugh and Brown, who have had a mostly successful partnership. But the Wolverines simply can't get off the field this year — even when they do earn a stop. Gray grabbed a Hoosier receiver for no discernible reason on a key third-quarter third down, extending Indiana's drive; a few plays later, the Hoosiers scored to extend their lead to 17. Had Gray not committed a penalty, Michigan would've gotten the ball back with some momentum after the offense scored on the previous drive. Instead, it faced a 17-point deficit.

Uneven play from Milton

Joe Milton's development continued with an up-and-down performance against Indiana. The first-year starter threw three touchdown passes and started 8-for-9 in the second half. His first touchdown was a beautiful throw to Cornelius Johnson on a deep post, Milton's first big downfield completion of the season. Milton also made several plays where he moved up in the pocket and kept his eyes downfield after struggling with his pocket presence against Michigan State.

