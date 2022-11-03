Wheeling and dealing: NFL trade deadline recap | PODCAST

This week the insiders dove into the NBA trade deadline ... Wait, that's not it. This is a football podcast, right?

With 10 deals done on deadline day in the NFL, it felt more like the professional basketball counterpart known for its lucrative trades. Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson and Calvin Ridley were all moved within two hours of the NFL's cutoff Tuesday. They were among 12 players dealt on the final day of the trade window.

USA TODAY Sports reporter Chris Bumbaca joined Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon to discuss the winners and losers of the NFL trade deadline.

Elsewhere, the Washington Commanders made headlines Wednesday, not for their player deals, but because owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder hired a bank to "consider potential transactions" involving the team. Could this mean a long-awaited sale of the team? Or just a reshuffling of the front office?

The insiders tackle these topics and take a moment to reflect on which teams made the grade through the first nine weeks of the season – and which have fallen flat.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best 2022 NFL trade deadline deals and midseason assessments