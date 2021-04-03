Wheeler dominates as Phillies beat Braves 4-0

KEVIN COONEY
·2 min read
  • Philadelphia Phillies Jean Segura (2) is congratulated by Andrew McCutchen (22) after scoring on an RBI single by Zack Wheeler (45) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillie's Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a two-run double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris gestures after the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-0 in a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler allowed only one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings while going 2 for 3 with two RBIs in leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Wheeler retired the final 17 Atlanta hitters he faced after a one-out single to Travis d’Arnaud in the second inning. He mixed a fastball that reached the high 90s with a sinker that had the Braves off balance for the afternoon. The 10 strikeouts were the most by Wheeler since signing with the Phillies in the 2019-20 offseason, and the 10th time in is major league career he reached that number.

Archie Bradley and Hector Neris retired all six hitters in the final two innings. Overall, the Braves struck out 14 times out of 28 at-bats on the afternoon.

Wheeler also made a difference at the plate, breaking a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with an RBI single to center off starter Charlie Morton, who had matched Wheeler through the first four innings. In the sixth, Wheeler added an RBI double into the left-field corner off reliever Sean Newcomb.

Wheeler is the first Phillies pitcher with a multiple hit and RBI game since Ben Lively on Sept. 5, 2017.

Rhys Hoskins knocked in Philadelphia’s other runs with a fifth-inning broken bat double just inside the left-field line that scored Roman Quinn and Wheeler.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: The Braves placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day disabled list Saturday as part of Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Adrianza had to leave the club during Friday’s off day to deal with a personal issue. He has to go through MLB’s testing protocols before he can rejoin the club. Infielder Johan Camargo was called up off Atlanta’s taxi squad to replace Adrianza.

Phillies: Outfielder Adam Haseley (hamstring) was available on Saturday. He was pulled early from Thursday’s opener after experiencing tightness in it. Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said Haseley is expected to start in Sunday’s series finale.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with the Phillies sending righthander Zach Eflin to the mound against Braves right-hander Ian Anderson. Eflin went 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA for Philadelphia in 2020. Anderson went 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in six starts in 2020.

It will be Anderson’s first start against the Phillies, who bypassed him with the top pick in the 2016 entry draft to pick outfielder Mickey Moniak.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

