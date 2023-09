What a way to kick-off the last regular season series with the Braves. The Phillies smash FIVE home runs, including a 483 foot home run from Kyle Schwarber, en route to a 7-1 win over Atlanta. Zack Wheeler was also brilliant, only allowing three hits over six innings and striking out five.

Wheeler deals, Phillies explode for FIVE homers as Phillies take care of Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia