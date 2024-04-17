Wheelchair Sports Festival coming to Santa Clarita Sports Complex April 27, 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 15 different games and over 1,000 participants from around the Nation will are set to participate at Triumph Foundation’s 11th annual Wheel Chair Sports Festival is taking place next weekend.

Wheelchair Sports Festival Ambassador, Tom Finch, joined 17 News at Noon to speak about the Triumph Foundation’s mission to help youth and veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders to overcome obstacles and how the foundation helps introduce wheelchair sports to more people.

Shoes for Our Homeless shoe drive collecting lightly used shoes for The Open Door Network

The sports festival will even the playing field during basketball and rugby games by putting able-bodied people in wheelchairs to play against people who are in wheelchairs all the time. The event is free and the community is invited to attend plus, all the equipment you need will be provided to all participants.

“We’re here to find the newly injured. People have suffered from catastrophic disabilities and we bring mentoring and resources that they don’t have,” according to Finch. “When I was first paralyzed 19 years ago I was laying in a hospital in Loma Linda going ‘what do I do now?’ and that’s where Triumph steps in. They show up they have the information you need and give everything back to the community.”

The sports festival is happening Saturday, April 27 and Sunday 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex located at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway. Free lunch will be provided for challenged athletes.

For more information watch the full interview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.